Red, Flight and Blue: A4A Launches Campaign Highlighting Airline Benefits for Servicemembers

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Military Appreciation Month, Airlines for America (A4A) – the industry trade organization representing the leading U.S. airlines – is launching a new awareness campaign highlighting the various benefits our carriers offer members of the military and their families.

"Our carriers are extremely grateful for the contributions and sacrifices of servicemembers as well as their families," Rebecca Spicer, A4A Senior Vice President of Communications said. "That's why U.S. airlines offer a range of benefits such as free baggage, priority boarding and reduced fares to members of the military as a token of our appreciation."

A4A carriers are also competitive on a variety of other benefits and discounts to servicemembers, which can be found on each airline's website. All members of the military are encouraged to take advantage of these benefits and visit airlines.org/red-flight-and-blue to find more information on what each carrier offers.

About the "Red, Flight and Blue" Campaign:

A4A's Red, Flight and Blue Campaign will be a multifaceted campaign to celebrate members of the military and raise awareness of the benefits that U.S. airlines offer to them every day. Several new resources will be available including an infographic, video, and website. Additionally, information will be disseminated through blog posts, newsletters, social media and other channels.

