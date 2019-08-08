Airlines for America Applauds Department of Transportation's Guidance on Emotional Support Animals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today issued the following statement on the Department of Transportation's enforcement guidance concerning emotional support animals (ESAs):

Airlines for America applauds the Department of Transportation's enforcement guidance on emotional support animals (ESAs). The availability of fraudulent ESA credentials online has enabled people who are not truly in need of animal assistance to abuse the rules and evade airline policies regarding animals in the cabin. With over a million passengers bringing ESAs on flights last year, airlines and airports saw a sharp increase in incidents such as biting and mauling by untrained animals. The DOT's guidance is an important step toward addressing this growing problem and ensuring a safer and healthier travel experience for all.

