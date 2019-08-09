Airlines for America Joins Coalition in Letter to Secretary of Transportation on Emotional Support Animals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today joined more than 80 other organizations in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao commending the Department of Transportation (DOT) for issuing guidance to address the harm caused by the unconstrained growth of untrained emotional support animals (ESAs). The coalition, which includes dozens of service animal groups, urged DOT to protect the legitimate right of passengers with a disability to travel with a service animal by adopting the definition of service animal from the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

