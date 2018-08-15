Airlines for America Joins Nearly 30 Aerospace Industry Groups Urging Senate Action for Long-Term Reauthorization of the FAA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry organization representing the leading U.S. airlines, today joined efforts with nearly 30 other key commercial and business aviation associations in sending a letter to Senate leadership, urging the Senate to swiftly consider a long-term reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before the current authority for the FAA's activities expires on September 30.

"Every day, the U.S. airline industry delivers safe and affordable air transportation options to millions of travelers, businesses, and shippers around the world, while supporting nearly 11 million jobs and driving $1.5 trillion in economic activity," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "Adopting a long-term reauthorization bill will provide stability for the FAA to uphold the highest levels of safety we have today, while providing the certainty that employers need to continue creating new jobs, investing in crucial infrastructure and new technology, and encouraging innovation that will move the industry forward."

The letter stated that the FAA and the traveling public have been subjected to short-term extensions of the FAA's authority since 2015, and these stopgap measures have negatively impacted the FAA's activities. Prompt consideration by the Senate will enable discussions with the House to resolve any outstanding differences between the two bills before the expiration of authority, the letter continued.





Other industry groups that signed the letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer include: Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA); Aerospace Industries Association (AIA); Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA); Air Medical Operators Association (AMOA); Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA); Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA); Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA); Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (UAVSI); Association of Flight Attendants (AFA); Aviation Suppliers Association (ASA); Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC); Cargo Airline Association (CAA); Commercial Drone Alliance; Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA); General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA); Global Business Travel Association (GBTA); Helicopter Association International (HAI); International Air Transport Association (IATA); International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT); Modification and Replacement Parts Association (MARPA); National Air Carrier Association (NACA); National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA); National Air Transportation Association (NATA); National Association of Manufacturers (NAM); National Business Aviation Association (NBAA); Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS); Regional Air Cargo Carriers Association (RACCA); Regional Airline Association (RAA); Small UAV Coalition; Travelers United; and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.3 million passengers and more than 55,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor groups, Congress and the Administration to improve air travel for everyone.

