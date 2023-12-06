Airlines for America Names Haley Gallagher Vice President, Security and Facilitation

News provided by

Airlines for America

06 Dec, 2023, 13:51 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today named Haley Gallagher as Vice President, Security and Facilitation. Gallagher joins A4A from the U.S. Embassy in London where she has served as the Transportation Security Administration's representative. She has fifteen years of experience working for U.S. governmental agencies focused on security as well as international relationships, outreach, engagement and program implementation.

In her new role, Ms. Gallagher will lead A4A's collaborative approach to security and facilitation, working closely with A4A member airlines to advance priorities focused on the safe, secure and efficient transportation of passengers and cargo. She will manage all aspects of interaction with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and many industry organizations.

Ms. Gallagher will begin in January of 2024 and will report directly to A4A's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer Paul R. Archambeault, with indirect reporting to A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. She will oversee four primary functional areas within A4A: Aviation Security, Aviation Cyber Security, Cargo Services and Passenger Facilitation.

"Haley brings more than 20 years of international and counterterrorism experience, specializing in regional affairs, international aviation security, risk management and program management to A4A, which will be a great value to our member carriers and the entire aviation industry," Calio said. "She is a proven leader, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team."

"Over the course of her career, Haley has established a strong professional network which will be instrumental in expanding existing relationships and building new relationships with A4A's members, industry stakeholders and governmental agencies," added Archambeault. "She brings a wealth of knowledge to the A4A and the industry."

"I am very excited for this opportunity and look forward to being part of A4A," Gallagher said. "I have spent my career collaborating with diverse stakeholder groups, building coalitions, and advancing risk-based and outcomes focused security, regulations, policies and procedures. I look forward to bringing that experience to A4A's members."

Gallagher holds a Bachelor of Arts from Messiah College and a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan.

SOURCE Airlines for America

Also from this source

Airlines for America Anticipates Record Travel This Thanksgiving

Airlines for America Anticipates Record Travel This Thanksgiving

Across the country, people will be packing their bags and heading to grandma's house, reconnecting with friends or visiting a new destination this...
A4A/SAE Nondestructive Testing Innovation Award Honors Team for First Regulatory Approved Application of Structural Health Monitoring

A4A/SAE Nondestructive Testing Innovation Award Honors Team for First Regulatory Approved Application of Structural Health Monitoring

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, and SAE International jointly presented the 19th...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.