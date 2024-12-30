Airoha Technology Launches Latest Flagship Wireless AI Audio SoC AB1595

Customer's Product to Hit the Market in Q1 2025

Enhancing Consumer Headset Speech Quality to Professional Grade

ZHUBEI, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airoha Technology announces the launch of its flagship wireless audio chip, AB1595. This groundbreaking chip integrates essential functions that currently require multiple chips into one single system-on-chip (SoC) and achieves Microsoft Teams Open Office certification level, setting a new industry standard. The AB1595 significantly enhances speech noise reduction through AI algorithm and the collaborative processing of up to 10 microphones. It also improves the depth and bandwidth of environmental noise cancellation, enabling real-time filter adaptation to achieve consistent noise cancellation experience across various users' wearing behaviors. The AB1595 has been adopted by customers, with products expected to be available in Q1 2025.

The AB1595 leverages Airoha Technology's extensive expertise in wireless communication, AI audio, and hearing aid audio technologies, overcoming numerous challenges to meet diverse customer needs. AB1595 accelerates the development of AI audio products that offer consumers a more comfortable, natural conversation experience and higher quality.

First Flagship Wireless Audio SoC with Built-in AI Hardware Accelerator

Airoha Technology's Senior Vice President, Yuchuan Yang, stated, "The AB1595 is not only Airoha Technology's first flagship AI audio chip with a built-in AI hardware accelerator but also the fifth-generation chip on the same development platform provided to our customers. Airoha Technology offers a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK) solution that allows customers to reuse components developed in previous generations and quickly integrate them with the AB1595, reducing development costs and time to market. Additionally, Airoha Technology's platform includes complete acoustic design recommendations, including customized software, hardware application notes, and tools to help customers accelerate the development of differentiated end products."

Significant Enhancement in "Speech Noise Reduction" Performance with Up to 10 Microphones

The flagship AB1595 chip from Airoha Technology brings the stringent speech quality standards of professional-grade boom microphones with Microsoft Teams Open Office certification to consumer-grade boomless, omnidirectional headsets. By collaborating with up to 10 microphones for ambient sound capture and using AI algorithms to accurately identify and distinguish user voice and environmental sounds, it achieves professional-grade speech quality.

Compared to consumer-grade headsets, the AB1595 can enhance "voice noise suppression" from 10 dB to as low as 40 dB, especially in noisy environments like offices and cafes, significantly optimizing speech quality and bringing professional-grade teleconference functionality to consumer headsets.

Full Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The AB1595 chips feature real-time adaptive ANC significantly enhancing the depth and bandwidth of environmental noise attenuation. They can further detect the user's wearing condition (i.e., good fit or loose with leakage), performing adaptive compensation. The internal filter settings automatically adjust based on the user's wearing conditions and different environmental noise types, balancing the best noise cancelling effect with the comfort of reduced ear pressure, providing the most comfortable wearing, and listening experience.

AI Conversation De-Noising: Even in noisy environments, users can clearly hear the speech from the audience they are speaking to while wearing the headset, such as on airplanes, in stadiums, or on subways.

Achieving Low Power Consumption with 6-Core Architecture

The AB1595 flagship chip is the industry's first 6-core architecture design supporting Bluetooth transmission and AI audio processing. By distributing computing tasks across multiple cores and lowering operating voltage, it optimizes power consumption. Given the high computational power required for intense AI audio data processing and the need to extend usage time despite the trend towards miniaturization that battery size need be reduced in headsets, power-saving technology is crucial for overall energy efficiency. Additionally, it could last 12 hours of the usage time while hearing aid function is activated.

Airoha Technology adheres to the core development philosophy of enabling users to "hear clearly, speak clearly, and move freely" in the most natural way. We continuously explore technological breakthroughs to provide users with a more natural and comfortable experience. Senior Vice President Yang further noted, "The launch of the AB1595 not only brings technological innovation to the wireless audio industry but also, driven by user needs across various scenarios, breaks down the deep technical barriers that previously existed in consumer, gaming, enterprise, and hearing aid fields. Airoha Technology, already a leader in these areas, will lead the trend of integrated compatibility, allowing consumers to enjoy professional-grade speech experiences in different scenarios."

