Airoha Technology's Centimeter-Level AI Satellite Positioning Chip Solution Adopted by Segway, for 2024's Newest Wireless Robotic Lawnmowers

HSINCHU, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airoha Technology has been deeply engaged in the high-end Advanced Artificial Intelligence of Things sector for over two decades. It has crafted chips equipped with centimeter-level high precision RTK (Real Time Kinematic) satellite positioning capabilities that have been widely used in commercial applications.

AIROHA's AI satellite positioning chip, AG3335A, has been adopted by Segway for its 2024 industry-unique AI assistant mapping feature in the new Navimow i series of wireless robotic lawnmowers AIROHA equipped with centimeter-level high precision RTK satellite positioning capabilities that have been widely used in commercial applications AIROHA’s GNSS Chip delivers accurate position measurements in challenging scenarios where obstructions may cause satellite signal interference or weakening

The AI satellite positioning chip, AG3335A, was the first to be adopted by the global robotics giant Segway two years ago. Its groundbreaking product, the Navimow i series robotic lawnmower featuring the EFLS 2.0: a vision-enhanced RTK positioning system and the AI assistant mapping functionality, is an industry-first and is scheduled for a global launch on March 1st. The realization of this product exemplifies Airoha Technology's core spirit of continuously learning from customers, leveraging advanced technology to support shared growth with clients.

Airoha Technology: Full Support for Segway's Innovative Robotic Lawnmower Launch

In January 2024, Segway, a pioneer in short-distance transportation and robotics, unveiled the unique Navimow i series robotic lawnmower, the only one in the industry equipped with AI-assisted mapping functionality. Segway incorporated Airoha Technology's dual-frequency, multi-constellation satellite positioning chips, leveraging the AG3335A's precise AI satellite positioning capabilities.

AIROHA's GNSS Chip delivers accurate position measurements in challenging scenarios such as under tree shade, around the external corners of buildings, and near various types of fencing where obstructions may cause satellite signal interference or weakening. With Segway's unique vision-enhanced mapping and high-precision algorithm technology, Segway seamlessly integrates and deploys these critical technologies into this innovative product. With years of experience in robotics development, Segway possesses a deep insight of end-user's experience. And this is the most crucial aspect to the launch of this brand-new product.

Airoha Technology's Senior Vice President, Yang Yuquan, expressed: "Airoha Technology is committed to consistently providing IC chips and services featuring 'AI satellite positioning' to a global clientele across diverse sectors. Our chip solutions are optimized for quick positioning, precise localization, and power efficiency. Through close collaboration with our clients, Airoha Technology aims to enhance the value of their products and accelerate their time-to-market."

AI Satellite Positioning Chips Will Drive the Emergence of Innovative Applications across Various Industries

Beyond the field of robotics, Airoha Technology's AI satellite positioning chip series is applicable in a variety of advanced, high-precision contexts, such as geomatics surveying, automated unmanned agricultural machinery, vehicle logistics tracking, and the operational management of shared mobility solutions like electric assist bicycles and electric scooters.

Equipped with high-precision, "centimeter-level" positioning capabilities, these chips are set to advance revolutionary applications and service across various fields. Airoha Technology dedicates itself to innovation in technology, transforming these advancements into valuable assets for a wide range of industries, and striving to become the most valuable partner for its clients.

About Airoha Technology (AIROHA)

Airoha Technology is a fabless IC technology company specializing in chip development for global telecommunications infrastructure and advanced AI Internet on Things technologies. It is a subsidiary of Media Tek, a leading IC design company. Through a series of mergers and the integration of MediaTek's Internet on Things division, MediaTek has formed a team with over 1,200 employees boasting more than 20 years of experience, possessing significant technical resources, and a wide customer base. Airoha Technology team members have been engaged in chip development for global telecommunications infrastructure and advanced AI Internet on Things technologies since 2001, focusing on four major areas: Bluetooth communication, fiber-optic broadband, satellite navigation, and Ethernet, Providing customers with high-performance, low-power, and highly scalable and interoperable chip solutions.

Airoha Technology's two major business groups have over 20 years of extensive industry experience each. Leveraging iterative and high-threshold technologies, they continuously accumulate and invest in high-value, high-margin chip development. Airoha Technology's four major product lines, which include Bluetooth communication, fiber-optic broadband, satellite navigation positioning, and Ethernet, along with its parent company MediaTek's five platforms, such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, smart TV, and automotive, collaborate through technical integration that enables seamless connectivity, interoperability, and mutual testing. Together, they provide customers with comprehensive, high-value chip solutions. Airoha Technology has secured a top-three position globally in the True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) chip, fiber-optic broadband chip, and satellite navigation GNSS chip markets.

CONTACT: Terrence Chang, [email protected]

SOURCE Airoha Technology