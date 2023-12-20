Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2024 - Surge in Airport Construction, Modernization and Expansion Projects

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Airport Ground Handling Services Market will surpass US$40.7 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Increasing Air Travel Demand: A Catalyst for Growth



The surge in air travel demand serves as a primary driving force for the global airport ground handling services market. As passenger numbers continue to rise, airports face intensified pressure to efficiently manage aircraft arrivals, departures, and turnaround times. Ground handling services play a pivotal role in streamlining these processes, ensuring a seamless flow of operations. For instance, efficient baggage handling, aircraft refuelling, and passenger boarding contribute to reducing turnaround times, allowing airports to accommodate a higher number of flights and passengers.



Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: Upholding Aviation Excellence



Stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards in the aviation industry propel the demand for high-quality ground handling services. Adherence to safety protocols during aircraft pushback, baggage loading, and fueling operations is paramount. Compliance with international aviation regulations ensures that ground handling services meet the necessary safety standards. As an example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) sets guidelines and standards for ground handling operations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a secure and efficient airport environment.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Surge in Airport Construction, Modernization, and Expansion Projects

Increasing Air Traffic Volumes Driving the Growth of Market

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices are Also Becoming More Important in the Industry

Market Restraining Factors

The Aviation Industry is Subject to Strict Safety and Security Regulations

High Capital Cost Can Hinder the Market Growth

Staffing Skilled Employees is a Significant Challenge Facing the Ground Handling Industry

Market Opportunities

Automation and Digitalization are Transforming the Industry.

The Rise of E-Commerce and Global Trade has Led to an Expansion in Cargo Handling Services

Increasing Global Passenger Numbers and Expanding Airline Fleets Create a Consistent Demand for Ground Handling Services

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Security Services

Passenger Security Checks

Access Control and Surveillance

Market Segment by Cargo Handling

Freight Handling

Cargo Storage and Warehousing

Customs Clearance Services

Market Segment by Ramp Services

Aircraft Marshalling

Aircraft De-icing/Anti-icing

Lavatory Services

Water and Potable Water Services

Market Segment by Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

Baggage Handling

Aircraft Loading and Unloading

Fuelling Services

Pushback and Towing

Aircraft Maintenance and Cleaning

Market Segment by Type

Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Services

Ramp Services

Passenger Handling Services

Cargo Handling Services

Security Services

Other Service Types

The report also includes profiles and for the following leading companies in the Airport Ground Handling Services Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations:

Airport Associates

AirPort

Aviapartner

Celebi Aviation Holding

Delta Global Services (DGS)

Dnata

Fraport

John Menzies

LUG Air cargo handling

Qatar Aviation Services

Swissport International

TCR International

Vanderlande Industries

Worldwide Flight Services

