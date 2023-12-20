Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2024 - Surge in Airport Construction, Modernization and Expansion Projects

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Airport Ground Handling Services Market will surpass US$40.7 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. 

Increasing Air Travel Demand: A Catalyst for Growth

The surge in air travel demand serves as a primary driving force for the global airport ground handling services market. As passenger numbers continue to rise, airports face intensified pressure to efficiently manage aircraft arrivals, departures, and turnaround times. Ground handling services play a pivotal role in streamlining these processes, ensuring a seamless flow of operations. For instance, efficient baggage handling, aircraft refuelling, and passenger boarding contribute to reducing turnaround times, allowing airports to accommodate a higher number of flights and passengers.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: Upholding Aviation Excellence

Stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards in the aviation industry propel the demand for high-quality ground handling services. Adherence to safety protocols during aircraft pushback, baggage loading, and fueling operations is paramount. Compliance with international aviation regulations ensures that ground handling services meet the necessary safety standards. As an example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) sets guidelines and standards for ground handling operations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a secure and efficient airport environment.

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising airport ground handling services prices and recent developments.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • Surge in Airport Construction, Modernization, and Expansion Projects
  • Increasing Air Traffic Volumes Driving the Growth of Market
  • Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices are Also Becoming More Important in the Industry

Market Restraining Factors

  • The Aviation Industry is Subject to Strict Safety and Security Regulations
  • High Capital Cost Can Hinder the Market Growth
  • Staffing Skilled Employees is a Significant Challenge Facing the Ground Handling Industry

Market Opportunities

  • Automation and Digitalization are Transforming the Industry.
  • The Rise of E-Commerce and Global Trade has Led to an Expansion in Cargo Handling Services
  • Increasing Global Passenger Numbers and Expanding Airline Fleets Create a Consistent Demand for Ground Handling Services

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Security Services

  • Passenger Security Checks
  • Access Control and Surveillance

Market Segment by Cargo Handling

  • Freight Handling
  • Cargo Storage and Warehousing
  • Customs Clearance Services

Market Segment by Ramp Services

  • Aircraft Marshalling
  • Aircraft De-icing/Anti-icing
  • Lavatory Services
  • Water and Potable Water Services

Market Segment by Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

  • Baggage Handling
  • Aircraft Loading and Unloading
  • Fuelling Services
  • Pushback and Towing
  • Aircraft Maintenance and Cleaning

Market Segment by Type

  • Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Services
  • Ramp Services
  • Passenger Handling Services
  • Cargo Handling Services
  • Security Services
  • Other Service Types

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for the following leading companies in the Airport Ground Handling Services Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations:

  • Airport Associates
  • AirPort
  • Aviapartner
  • Celebi Aviation Holding
  • Delta Global Services (DGS)
  • Dnata
  • Fraport
  • John Menzies
  • LUG Air cargo handling
  • Qatar Aviation Services
  • Swissport International
  • TCR International
  • Vanderlande Industries
  • Worldwide Flight Services

