Airport Stands Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in global freight and passenger traffic boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport stand equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period. The rise in global freight and passenger traffic drives the global airport stand equipment market during the forecast period. There is an increase in global trade which is leading to a greater volume of shipments of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and personal protective equipment via air freight. In addition, the reduced transportation cost is increasing the demand for freight, which in turn will fuel the demand for aircraft stand equipment. Furthermore, factors such as the rise in tourism fuelled by increased disposable income resulted in the construction of new airports as well as the expansion of existing ones. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the global airport stand equipment market growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (air bridge, preconditioned air unit, stand entry guidance system, and electrical ground power unit), application (aircraft operations and MRO), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the airport stands equipment market: ADB Safegate BV, ADELTE Group SL, AERO Specialties Inc., Cavotec SA, Dedienne Aerospace, DENGE, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, HHI Corp., Holden Industries Inc., HYDRO Systems KG, JETechnology Solutions, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mallaghan GA Inc., Omega Aviation Services Inc, Semmco Group, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Textron Inc., ThyssenKrupp AG, TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH, and Waag

Airport Stands Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.14% YOY growth in 2023.

Trend- The increase in construction and upgradation of airports is a primary trend in the global airport stand equipment market during the forecast period.

Challenges- The long service life of airport stands is a major challenge hindering the global airport stand equipment market during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by air bridge segment is significant during the forecast period. The air bridge segment can be referred to as a type of airport stand facility which includes elevated enclosed walkways that allow passengers to safely board the plane. The main advantage of this segment is that it can either be fixed or movable, and the segment is also known as jet bridges, sky bridges, or jetways. One of the main technological advancements in this segment is the integration of proximity sensors to prevent accidental damage to aircraft. Several modern aircraft, including Airbus A330 and the Boeing 777 have split bridges, which include a common entrance to the airport being split into two aisles. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the air bridge segment, which in turn will drive the global airport stand equipment market during the forecast period.

Airport Stands Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.14 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADB Safegate BV, ADELTE Group SL, AERO Specialties Inc., Cavotec SA, Dedienne Aerospace, DENGE, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, HHI Corp., Holden Industries Inc., HYDRO Systems KG, JETechnology Solutions, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mallaghan GA Inc., Omega Aviation Services Inc, Semmco Group, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Textron Inc., ThyssenKrupp AG, TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH, and Waag Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

