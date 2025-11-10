Airport Worker Union to Jacksonville City Council: End Partnership with Paradies Lagardère at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - UNITE HERE Local 40 sent a letter on Friday to Jacksonville City Council, raising concerns about the Jacksonville Aviation Authority's (JAA) partnership with airport concessions operator Paradies Lagardère. JAA will be awarding a new Retail Concessions contract on November 17th, for which Paradies is one of the applicants.

The letter outlines a series of issues related to Paradies Lagardère's performance and compliance record at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and other airports across North America. UNITE HERE notes that Paradies received the lowest score of all bidders—2.33 out of 5—on the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) criteria in the JAA's evaluation process, signaling inadequate engagement with small, disadvantaged businesses in Jacksonville.

UNITE HERE Local 40 also highlights past labor and management concerns at Paradies-operated locations. The company previously settled a federal class-action lawsuit for unpaid wages and missed meal breaks involving over 3,000 airport workers across eight airports, including Tampa International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Workers at Vancouver International Airport have reported erratic scheduling practices, reduced hours after probation periods, and difficulties accessing benefits.

The letter further notes operational challenges, citing underperformance at Paradies' JAX food and beverage locations compared to other concessionaires, as well as repeated health and safety violations documented at the company's operations in other airports.

UNITE HERE Local 40 is urging Jacksonville City Council to:

Call on the Jacksonville Aviation Authority to suspend consideration of Paradies Lagardère for the Retail Concessions contract scheduled for award on November 17.

End Paradies' current hold-over operation of existing retail and restaurant contracts at JIA.

Prioritize future concession awards to operators that demonstrate consistent operational quality, fair labor standards, and meaningful engagement with disadvantaged business enterprises.

UNITE HERE Local 40 is an affiliate of UNITE HERE, the international union representing airport and hospitality workers across North America. The union advocates for fair wages, strong labor standards, and equitable economic opportunities within the airport concessions industry.

