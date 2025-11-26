YVR Airport Concessions Union Files Unfair Labor Practices Complaint Against Atlanta-based Paradies Lagardère

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - UNITE HERE Local 40 has filed an unfair labor practices (ULP) complaint with the British Columbia Labor Relations Board alleging that Paradies Lagardère intimidated and retaliated against workers and unlawfully interfered in a union organizing drive at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

The complaint alleges a series of incidents beginning November 14, 2025. This was two days after the union notified a YVR official that Paradies workers were seeking union representation due to wages that lag $6–$7 per hour behind similar positions in unionized concessions such as HMSHost and SSP.

According to the complaint, Paradies managers held closed-door captive audience meetings in which employees were questioned about whether they had signed union cards, told they should not have signed, and warned that unionizing would lead to negative consequences. One manager told several workers that if they joined the union, their healthcare benefits could be suspended and that she would become "a different person" who would not be willing to help them at work.

The complaint alleges that one union supporter faced explicit retaliation for legally protected activity when her hours were dramatically reduced shortly after management learned she had encouraged another worker to sign a union card. When the worker inquired about the reduction, the manager threatened her, advising her to be "very careful" about what she did next.

"These actions are textbook violations of the Labor Code," said Zailda Chan, President of UNITE HERE Local 40. "Paradies is creating a climate of fear to stop workers from joining together to win better wages and stable scheduling. No worker should have to face intimidation or threats for exercising their right to organize."

The union is seeking a declaration that Paradies violated the Labor Code and for the Board to order remedial certification.

The ULP comes after concerns emerged in another jurisdiction where Paradies operates: Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority received community concerns about worker treatment, health inspection issues, and low scores on equity and local business engagement criteria. Over 500 letters from Duval County residents, as well as a statement from the North Florida Central Labor Council, and calls from multiple city councilmembers, urged the Authority to select an alternative operator over Paradies. The Authority ultimately chose to partner with another operator at Jacksonville International Airport.

