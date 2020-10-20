AirQueen.com Effectively Cuts Costs of Masks to Cents for FDA Cleared Medical Grade Masks With Easy Cleaning Solution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirQueen.com brings a new dimension to the medical mask market, introducing a reliable and safe cleaning method to increase the utility of its nanofiber filter masks, extending safe and effective usage to 10 times without efficacy loss.

Generally, medical grade masks are expensive, however AirQueen.com's new 75% ethanol spray treatment has brought cost down substantially. Recently a peer reviewed paper published by the American Chemical Society – "Reusability Comparison of Melt-Blown vs Nanofiber Face Mask Filters for Use in the Coronavirus Pandemic," June 2020, demonstrated that with use of a simple 75% disinfectant ethanol spray (available on AirQueen.com), a nanofiber filter mask like the AirQueen can be used up to 10 times and keep full efficacy, exceeding the performance of the N95 over time.

The ability to use the mask 10 times, brings the effective economic cost of the mask down to approximately 20 cents per mask. In essence, mask users now get N95 equivalent protection for the cost per use of a simple 3-ply surgical mask. This brings cost savings to hospitals, health clinics, dentists, physiotherapists while simultaneously achieving the highest level protection. An independent net benefit analysis demonstrates that Air Queen has the lowest daily usage cost. The cleaning method is relatively simple, thus this cost savings and protection also extends to the general public to protect them and their families.

Produced by TopTec, a leading high technology South Korean manufacturer, the Air Queen nano-masks use a next generation filter technology employing an advanced nanofiber material to provide high level protection, at a minimum 96.03% protection according to tests performed by Nelson Labs under standard (non-modified) FDA and CDC CFR's, https://airqueen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Nelson-Labs-SodiumChloride-Report.pdf. The Air Queen has greater breathability and comfort than the N95, surgical or cloth masks. The Air Queen earned a 510K clearance by the FDA and a classification as a N95 substantial equivalent after rigorous testing by Nelson Laboratories. The AirQueen is even approved for use during surgical procedure.

After any use of an Air Queen mask, or exposure to possible contamination, thoroughly spray the filter approximately 30 times and let it dry for an hour. The mask will be disinfected and safe to use again.

To learn more about the AirQueen adults and Airbon kids masks, please go to AirQueen.com.

