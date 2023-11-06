AIRS Medical inks partnership agreement with FONAR Corporation, leveraging the experience of the pioneering company in MRI... Success cases to be presented at RSNA 2023

News provided by

AIRS Medical Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, the leading AI-powered healthcare solution provider, recently announced a strategic partnership with FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR), the pioneer company in the MRI industry, to accelerate and develop business in North America.

AIRS Medical's product SwiftMR™ enhances the quality of MRI images through fine-tuned deep learning technology. SwiftMR™ can reduce MRI scan times by up to 50% while enhancing image quality using AI-powered denoising and sharpening. FONAR, founded in 1978, introduced the first commercial MRI scanner in 1980. Today its signature product is the 0.6T UPRIGHT® MRI. The FONAR UPRIGHT® acquires MR images in an open magnet that accommodates a wide variety of static and dynamic patient postures, including sitting; standing; upright flexion, extension, lateral bending, and rotation; as well as recumbent.

Through this partnership with FONAR, AIRS Medical has expanded the application of SwiftMR™ beyond 1.5T and 3.0T MRIs to include lower-field MRI scanners, securing access to an expanded market segment. Kevin Yang, Head of AIRS Medical's U.S. Operations & Clinical Research said, "AIRS Medical looks forward to the strategic partnership with FONAR. The combined efforts of both parties will accelerate our growth and strengthen our North American business capabilities. We expect that this agreement, leveraging FONAR's 45 years of expertise and capabilities, will bolster various aspects of our business operations in the U.S. market for SwiftMR™, including sales, marketing, and even research collaborations."

Under the slogan "Breaking the common belief of MRI through AI," AIRS Medical will showcase a range of cutting-edge AI healthcare technologies and advancements at RSNA 2023. A noteworthy development this year is clearance from the US FDA to expand the application of SwiftMR™ to all body parts, all pulse sequences, and all scanner models with 0.25T, 0.6T, 1.5T, and 3.0T.

In addition, AIRS Medical will showcase two accepted research abstracts and host two AI Theater Presentations. Yangsean Choi, MD, will discuss clinical applications and on-going research using SwiftMR™ in neuroradiology. John Greenhalgh, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at FONAR Corporation, will share his experience successfully implementing SwiftMR™ in FONAR's UPRIGHT® MRI systems. Both talks will be held at the RSNA AI Theater. Details can be found here. Please be sure to visit us at RSNA Booth #4552.

SOURCE AIRS Medical Inc.

Also from this source

AIRS Medical Accelerates Global Expansion, Showcasing clinical achievements of MRI Enhancement Solution at RSNA 2023

AIRS Medical Accelerates Global Expansion, Showcasing clinical achievements of MRI Enhancement Solution at RSNA 2023

AIRS Medical has shown remarkable growth in global market expansion. The company received MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program) certification,...

AIRS Medical Inc. receives MDSAP Certification, Paving the Way for Global Expansion

AIRS Medical Inc., an AI-powered healthcare solution provider headquartered in Korea announces the attainment of MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.