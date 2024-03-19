AirSculpt® Announces Kristen Doute, Star of Bravo's The Valley As Latest AirSculpt Client

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., ("AirSculpt") (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, has partnered with Kristen Doute, reality personality, podcast host, entrepreneur and star of Bravo's The Valley and Vanderpump Rules, to share her AirSculpt® journey.

"With the premiere of Kristen's new show, we were excited to help her feel her best with AirSculpt®," said Stephanie Evans Greene, Chief Marketing Officer of AirSculpt. "Kristen works out hard and eats right, but like so many of us as we get older, struggled with stubborn fat around her midsection which impacted her confidence. I'm thrilled she chose AirSculpt to permanently remove the fat and tighten the skin around her tummy and even more thrilled to show her amazing results."

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision. The minimally invasive procedure permanently removes fat and tightens skin in a single session without the use of needles, scalpels, or stitches all while the patient is fully awake.

Kristen received AirSculpt® on her stomach and tailbone allowing for a more defined waistline and sculpted physique. In addition to AirSculpt®, she received AirSculpt+® for an additional skin tightening effect.

"Since I turned 40, I noticed there were parts of my body, that no matter what I did, the fat just wouldn't budge, no matter how hard I tried," said Doute. "My decision to get AirSculpt was to complement the hard work I have been putting in and to feel that INSIDE confidence on the outside too. I did this for me."

Over the coming weeks, follow along at @airsculpt and Kristen's Instagram @kristendoute to see her experience and the final results achieved with AirSculpt®.

More than 60,000 AirSculpt® cases have been performed in AirSculpt's premium locations throughout the U.S, Canada and the United Kingdom. For additional information on AirSculpt® or for information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 27 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

