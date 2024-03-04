AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Expands Its Scottsdale Location

The premium body contouring provider has reimagined its footprint adding more space for patient care, new services, and a limited time promotion

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., ("AirSculpt") (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the expansion and redesign of its Scottsdale location to 9500 E. Ironwood Square Drive, Suite 206, Scottsdale. Additionally, the company's new and innovative procedure, AirSculpt ® Lift , has now been added to the range of offerings at the location.

"We're thrilled to announce the redesign of the Scottsdale location," said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. "This expansion speaks to the demand for our proprietary AirSculpt® procedure and we're excited to enhance the offering with new procedures such as AirSculpt Lift, for Scottsdale residents."

AirSculpt® Lift , a minimally invasive facial fat transfer, can dramatically correct facial irregularities and restore lost volume. The approach rejuvenates the face by strategically injecting and transferring an individual's fat into the face for lasting results without the need for frequent touch-ups.

"AirSculpt® Lift has been tremendously popular in our other locations, and this now gives our patients in Scottsdale a superior natural alternative to traditional facial rejuvenation and synthetic dermal fillers," said Dr. Aaron Rollins, Founder and Executive Chairman at AirSculpt® Technologies.

And to celebrate the expansion, through March 31, 2024, AirSculpt® is offering a limited time promotion on Chin AirSculpt® where you can receive a 30% savings on the procedure. This is one of AirSculpt's most popular procedures particularly because it can be done quickly and most patients see their results within 48 hours.

Since 2012 more than 50,000 AirSculpt® cases have been performed in AirSculpt's® premium locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. For additional information on AirSculpt®, the new Scottsdale location or for information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 27 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt® offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

SOURCE AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc.