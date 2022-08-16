Airshare Selects Viasat In-flight Connectivity for New Aircraft Deliveries

Airshare Will Equip New Bombardier Challenger 350 and Challenger 3500 Aircraft with Viasat's Industry-Leading Ka-Band Connectivity System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced that it will install its high-performance, Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) system on Airshare's new Bombardier Challenger 350 deliveries and future Challenger 3500 deliveries that begin next year. The first installation on an Airshare Challenger 350 was completed in July 2022, with additional installations occurring over the second half of this year.

By selecting Viasat, Airshare will provide fractional owners traveling on these aircraft a high-speed connectivity solution during all phases of flight, including taxi, takeoff and landing. Viasat's high speed connectivity will enable Airshare passengers to enjoy the same connected services in the air as they do on the ground, including high-quality video streaming, video conferencing, access to corporate VPN, and more. Viasat's satellite capacity will enable all devices onboard to stream simultaneously, even in dense geographical areas with heavy aviation traffic.

"Excellent connectivity is no longer simply a nice-to-have amenity while in-flight," said John Owen, President and CEO of Airshare. "Airshare's best-in-class service demands a reliable connectivity solution that provides fast speeds and a consistent connection from takeoff to touchdown. Our owners want to stay productive, stream video, and otherwise stay in touch with what's happening on the ground. Choosing Viasat for our new deliveries was an important step as Airshare enters our next phase of growth."

Airshare is strategically expanding its revolutionary fractional ownership program beyond its core markets in the central United States, with plans to begin serving customers on the East Coast in the near future. Airshare's days-based program appeals to both business and leisure travelers seeking to maximize their efficiency and productivity, making in-flight connectivity a key ingredient of the overall service.

"We've entered an exciting relationship with Airshare, and the Viasat Select service plans will deliver the best connectivity performance in business aviation while optimizing operations for predictable budgets," added Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's business area director, Business Aviation. "With Airshare's sharp focus on customer service and an exceptional in-flight experience, we look forward to supporting the new fleet's connectivity requirements now and into the future."

Today, Viasat's Ka-band satellite network covers over 90 percent of business aviation routes. The Company's next generation ViaSat-3 constellation is a trio of satellites that are expected to provide near global coverage, and will offer Airshare additional capacity to meet its expanding connectivity needs.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected].

About Airshare

Airshare is the safe and simple way to fly private. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lenexa, Kan., the private aviation company serves fractional shareowners and EMBARK® jet cardholders across the central United States. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations. The company operates a fleet of super-midsize and light jets within their fractional and EMBARK programs. Airshare provides whole aircraft management and charter services nationwide, while also providing comprehensive maintenance services for third-party aircraft. For more information visit www.flyairshare.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For over 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements related to the relationship between Viasat and Airshare; the introduction of Viasat's Ka-band IFC service on Airshare's new Bombardier Challenger 350 aircraft, including the expected timing of installations; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment; the expected coverage area and capacity of the ViaSat-3 satellite constellation; and the benefits to Airshare resulting from an agreement with Viasat. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; regulatory issues, contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.