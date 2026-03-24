Airspace Defense Recognized as a Leading RSAC Talk Tackling Drone Threats to Enterprise and Critical Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Defense successfully presented its advanced security frameworks at the RSA Conference in San Francisco on March 23. The panel, titled "Beyond the Fence: Securing Our Skies from the Drone Threat," emphasized the escalating necessity of comprehensive situational awareness amidst current global affairs. Recognized for its critical relevance and technical depth, the session was ranked as the second most popular staff pick by the RSA Conference organizing committee.

Airspace Defense Chief Executive Officer Jaz Banga, LevelBlue Senior Vice President Jim Trainor, and UPS President of Flight Operations Houston Mills at RSAC

The presentation illuminated the transition of security vulnerabilities from traditional two-dimensional physical barriers like walls and fences to a complex third dimension introduced by uncrewed aerial systems. With major metropolitan areas like New York City experiencing over 14,000 anonymous drone flights monthly and the San Francisco Bay Area recording over 11,000 monthly, the integration of drone detection into unified protective systems has become an operational imperative.

The expert panel, which included Airspace Defense Chief Executive Officer Jaz Banga alongside LevelBlue and FBI Cyber veteran Senior Vice President Jim Trainor, and President of Flight Operations at UPS, Houston Mills, detailed how organizations must utilize precise data to differentiate between trusted and untrusted unmanned aircraft in mixed traffic environments. To address these advanced threats, the panel advocated for a defense-in-depth architecture.

While approximately 85 percent of commercial drones currently transmit Remote ID (RID) signals, which act as a digital license plate for drones, broadcasting identification, location, and altitude data to enhance airspace security. However, relying on this single data point leaves facilities vulnerable to spoofing and non-transmitting aircraft. Airspace Defense engineers solutions that integrate Remote ID sensors, specialized radio-frequency sensors, and radar systems and has the only patented platform for city-scale visibility for trusted drones. This layered approach captures and authenticates drone identifiers, ensuring the reliable detection of all aircraft threats, including the remaining fraction of autonomous or customized drones that do not broadcast their identification.

By implementing these multi-sensor networks, organizations can authenticate drones and operators and apply zero-trust principles to their airspace. Airspace Defense continues to harness the power of artificial intelligence to detect, classify, and respond to potential situations before they occur, providing enterprises with the necessary tools to maintain continuous and secure operational environments.

About Airspace Defense

Airspace Defense delivers the Third Dimension of Security through the integration of drone detection, identification, and mitigation into a unified protective system. The company uses advanced multi-sensor technology to monitor the sky continuously, capturing both radar and drone signals to identify and verify any drone operating within range. Through its intuitive Airspace Spatial Dashboard, the company integrates all sensors into a single user-friendly interface and operating picture, enabling organizations to secure their airspace with technical accuracy and reliability. For more information, visit Airspace.co.

SOURCE Airspace Defense Inc.