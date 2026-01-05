Airspace Shutdown Leaves Travelers Stranded; InsureMyTrip Shares What Travel Insurance May Cover

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent military operation in Venezuela and the resulting airspace shutdown, tens of thousands of travelers are facing unexpected flight cancellations, delays, and missed connections. InsureMyTrip reports close to 1,000 of its customers may be directly impacted, with travelers currently unable to fly in or out of affected areas.

As airlines adjust schedules and governments issue guidance, InsureMyTrip is helping travelers understand how travel insurance may help cover certain losses, and what steps to take to file a claim.

Can Travel Insurance Help After an Airspace Shutdown?

Travel insurance coverage depends entirely on the specific policy, timing of purchase, and how the event is officially classified. While coverage decisions are not made in real time, and never based on headlines alone, travelers may have coverage if flights were grounded unexpectedly due to airspace restrictions.

In these situations, certain comprehensive travel insurance plans may provide benefits under common coverages such as:

Travel Delay – Reimbursement for meals, accommodations, and additional expenses after a qualifying delay.

– Reimbursement for meals, accommodations, and additional expenses after a qualifying delay. Trip Cancellation/Interruption – Coverage if a trip must be canceled or cut short for a covered reason.

– Coverage if a trip must be canceled or cut short for a covered reason. Missed Connection – Benefits if delays cause travelers to miss onward flights or tours.

– Benefits if delays cause travelers to miss onward flights or tours. Baggage Delay/Loss – Coverage if luggage is delayed, lost, or mishandled during disrupted travel

"The most important thing travelers can do right now is review their policy and understand what they purchased," says InsureMyTrip CEO Suzanne Morrow. "Unexpected and tragic events don't automatically mean coverage, and every plan is different."

Tips for Filing a Travel Insurance Claim

Travel insurance policies vary widely, and documentation and timing matter just as much as the event itself.

Know your coverage – Review policy benefits, exclusions, and filing deadlines.

Review policy benefits, exclusions, and filing deadlines. Save all documentation – Keep receipts, airline notices, unused tickets, baggage reports, and proof of payment for any out-of-pocket expenses.

Keep receipts, airline notices, unused tickets, baggage reports, and proof of payment for any out-of-pocket expenses. Document issues as they happen – Take photos of luggage content or screenshots of delay and cancellation notices.

Take photos of luggage content or screenshots of delay and cancellation notices. File promptly – Delays in submitting paperwork can lead to processing delays or claim denial.

Delays in submitting paperwork can lead to processing delays or claim denial. Go digital when possible – Using an insurer's online claims portal can speed up processing and allow travelers to track claim status.

