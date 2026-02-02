Airties Appoints Deepak Harie as Chief Revenue Officer

- Former Nokia SVP joins Airties to oversee global sales and business development efforts

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a global leader of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs' subscribers, today announced the appointment of Deepak Harie, former Senior Vice President of Technical Support and Deploy Services at Nokia, to lead Airties' sales and business development efforts globally.

Deepak Harie, Chief Revenue Officer at Airties

"In recent years, Airties has significantly expanded our customer deployments, product portfolio, and software integrations with leading hardware suppliers, and Deepak Harie is the right leader to help us capitalize on today's market opportunities and best serve our customers," said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. "Deepak is highly regarded across our industry for his proven record of accomplishments, technical knowledge, adept leadership skills, and customer-centric ethos. Our mission is to enable broadband service providers to deliver smooth, smart, secure connectivity, and I am confident that Deepak will help us deliver on that commitment."

"Airties is widely recognized as both a category-defining pioneer and market-leading innovator, and I could not be prouder to help build upon that remarkable legacy," said Deepak Harie, Chief Revenue Officer of Airties. "ISPs rely on Airties' AI-driven software for the ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience, to improve performance, reduce churn, lower costs, and market effectively, and I am thrilled to be part of the Airties journey. Above all, I'll be committed to championing our customers' needs and helping them, as their trusted partner, to achieve their strategic objectives."

Prior to joining Airties, Deepak spent almost 25 years at Nokia in wide-ranging senior leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Technical Support and Deploy Services. He also served as Vice President of Cloud and SI Services, Vice President of Systems Integration, and Account Director of UK and Ireland earlier in his career. In his new role at Airties, Deepak will report to Airties' CEO and founder, Metin Taskin.

Airties suite of software solutions, including Airties Home, Airties Pro, and Airties Multi, direct consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, phones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions; manages Mesh networking; and optimizes QoS. The software helps ISPs observe, diagnose, and fix connectivity issues automatically or through actionable recommendations; delivers insights and optimizations for connected devices and applications; and provides intuitive dashboards and APIs to support operators' CRM systems and customer facing support apps to manage their networks, set access controls, prioritizations, and more.

Airties has received many prestigious industry awards for its innovations, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and numerous others.

About Airties

Airties empowers operators to provide smooth, smart, secure connectivity. Airties turns smart connectivity into a competitive advantage for operators and enhances how subscribers experience connectivity in the real world: making every connection smarter and more reliable. Airties' AI-driven insights enable operators to lower churn, reduce expenses, boost satisfaction, and attract new customers. Across departments, from engineering to marketing, Airties helps increase efficiency, accelerate innovation, and design smarter campaigns. Airties' holistic suite of hardware-agnostic software enables ISPs to manage connectivity, based on leading industry standards and open-source software, across their fibre, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Airties' customers include leading service providers such as AT&T, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others across the world. More information is available at www.airties.com.

SOURCE Airties