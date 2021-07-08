Airties Appoints Nicolas Fortineau as Chief Marketing Officer

"We are very proud to have Nicolas Fortineau join our senior leadership team," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. "Our mission is to empower service providers to deliver the best managed Wi-Fi experience for their customers, and Nicolas' unique expertise will help us further deliver on that commitment. He brings a global operator's perspective, extensive knowledge on the evolution of the connected home, and the ability to articulate a customer-centric vision. We look forward to what he will bring to our team, customers, and partners."

"Connectivity is an essential part of daily life, and I am excited to join a company that is so relentlessly dedicated to helping operators improve the way people connect, work, play, and learn," said Nicolas Fortineau, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Airties. "We are living through a profound transformation of users' connectivity behaviours. It offers broadband operators a unique opportunity to satisfy those with a best-in-class user experience fuelled by innovation. Airties has always been recognized as the gold standard for operators seeking the best possible connectivity experience, and I am excited about playing my part to help continue and enhance that legacy of success and innovation."

Mr. Fortineau will oversee Airties' global marketing efforts including product marketing vision and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Airties, he spent more than a decade at Liberty Global, most recently serving as Product Director of Connectivity Platforms, where he oversaw their product development efforts for in-home connectivity across seven countries for both residential and SoHo customers. In this role, he led development efforts across networks, CPE, cloud services and data insights – leveraging the best of technology such as Wi-Fi, 5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to help improve the lives of consumers. Mr. Fortineau previously served as head of product development for Liberty Global's Wi-Fi product portfolio and ran operations throughout Europe, Asia, the U.S. and Africa during his career. He will report to Philippe Alcaras.

Airties' technologies have been deployed by dozens of leading service providers across 4 different continents, and Airties Cloud actively manages more than 25 million homes. Airties was named the 2020 "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution" as part of the prestigious Broadband World Forum Awards. More information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com.

About Airties

Airties is the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Some of Airties' customers include Altice USA, AT&T, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.Airties.com.

