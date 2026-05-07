Airties Lite is an AI-platform that enables ISPs to observe, diagnose, and manage consumers' broadband experience of retail-purchased gateways/routers via TR-369 without custom software on customers' hardware





Empowers ISPs to reduce churn and create new revenue opportunities for connectivity through improved performance, consistent care workflows, and proactive campaigns to serve retail gateway customers alongside fully integrated deployments





Airties to showcase Airties Lite at ANGA COM in Hall 7 stand A19

PARIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of ANGA COM 2026, Airties, a global leader of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs' subscribers, today announced the commercial availability of Airties Lite to remotely manage the experience of retail-purchased gateways/routers using the TR-369 (USP) standard, without requiring an embedded software agent on consumers' hardware. The launch provides ISPs serving markets with high concentrations of consumer-purchased hardware with a fast and low-friction path to gain better visibility into network conditions, improve performance, and deliver more consistent customer care across their subscriber base.

Airties Introduces Airties Lite for Management of Retail-Purchased Wi-Fi Gateways

In numerous markets across the globe, such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, etc., many consumers still purchase their own gateways/routers before subscribing to an ISP, leaving operators without the ability to observe, diagnose, and fix issues, or easily resolve related customer care issues. By leveraging TR-369 (USP), Airties Lite gives operators the ability to monitor and understand the performance of retail routers/gateways; leverage key diagnostics, analytics and recommendations; and deliver proactive campaigns to target homes in need of connectivity enhancements. Notably, Airties Lite also shares the same AI-driven cloud platform, user interface, and care workflow tools as the full Airties Home suite, giving operators a single, unified toolset to manage both fully integrated and retail-purchased gateways side by side.

"For ISPs in markets where retail gateways are more the norm, the inability to observe and manage the home broadband experience is a costly problem in terms of performance quality and customer satisfaction," said Metin Taskin, CEO and co-founder of Airties. "These homes also clearly represent a larger churn risk, which remains the paramount financial issue ISPs face today. Airties Lite puts our AI-driven diagnostics and intelligence within reach of any operator with retail gateways that support TR-369 to reduce churn and create new revenue opportunities. Since it shares the same back-end cloud platform as our Airties Home suite, ISPs can now receive a consistent, unified view across their subscriber base, regardless of how their gateways came into their networks."

"Retail purchased gateways present a persistent blind spot for broadband operators," said Martin Scott, Research Director at Analysys Mason. "Unlike ISP provisioned CPE, these devices often fall outside the operational frameworks operators use to monitor, diagnose, and resolve in home connectivity issues at scale. By building on established device management approaches, standards such as TR-369 (USP) and the TR-181 data model offer a more scalable and structured path to extending visibility and control across increasingly heterogeneous home networks."

Key Capabilities of Airties Lite

Airties Lite delivers core capabilities of Airties Home on compatible gateways for Wi-Fi optimization requiring only that the gateway supports TR-369. Key benefits include:

Agentless Integration: No embedded software agent is required on the gateway. Any device supporting TR-369 (USP) and standardized data models, including TR-181, can be onboarded quickly, with no custom firmware or ISP-side hardware changes. Legacy devices can be enabled for USP support when requested.





No embedded software agent is required on the gateway. Any device supporting TR-369 (USP) and standardized data models, including TR-181, can be onboarded quickly, with no custom firmware or ISP-side hardware changes. Legacy devices can be enabled for USP support when requested. Connectivity Experience Index (CEI) Scoring: Each gateway receives a real-time connectivity experience score on a scale of 1–100, giving ISPs a means to measure, track, and improve performance.





Each gateway receives a real-time connectivity experience score on a scale of 1–100, giving ISPs a means to measure, track, and improve performance. AI-Driven Root-Cause Diagnostics & Recommendations: Airties' AI analytics interpret data collected via TR-369 to automatically identify connectivity issues and surface actionable recommendations for ISP support teams.

Airties' AI analytics interpret data collected via TR-369 to automatically identify connectivity issues and surface actionable recommendations for ISP support teams. Proactive Campaign Tools: ISPs can identify homes with poor Wi-Fi performance and target them for proactive outreach or service improvement campaigns via built-in campaign tools.





ISPs can identify homes with poor Wi-Fi performance and target them for proactive outreach or service improvement campaigns via built-in campaign tools. Unified Care Workflows: Agentless and agent-integrated gateways are managed from the same cloud platform and UI as Airties Home, giving support teams a single, unified toolset with no separate system overhead.





Agentless and agent-integrated gateways are managed from the same cloud platform and UI as Airties Home, giving support teams a single, unified toolset with no separate system overhead. Upgrade Path to Advanced Capabilities: ISP-provisioned homes requiring more advanced features can upgrade to premium tiers of Airties Home which offer features such as: device intelligence; application prioritization; cybersecurity services; parental controls; end-to-end speed test and scheduling; inline broadband monitoring; advanced business analytics; client steering, mesh and topology optimization; zero-touch installation; and enhanced apps and UIs.

Airties will showcase its complete portfolio of Connectivity Experience Management software solutions at ANGA COM 2026 in Cologne, Germany from May 19–21, in Hall 7 stand A19, including Airties Home , Airties Pro , Airties Multi , and Airties Nova. In addition, Airties CEO and co-founder, Metin Taskin, will speak on the executive session titled: "Enabling the Next-Gen Home Broadband Experience" on May 19, from 17:00 to 18:00 CEST, in Room 2. Among the topics to be discussed will be findings published in a recent Airties' whitepaper, "The Hidden Cost of Broadband Churn," about the multibillion-dollar industry problem of experience-based subscriber churn and implications for ISPs.

Airties has received many prestigious industry awards for its innovations, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and numerous others. Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com .

About Airties

Airties empowers operators to provide smooth, smart, secure connectivity. Airties turns smart connectivity into a competitive advantage for operators and enhances how subscribers experience connectivity in the real world: making every connection smarter and more reliable. Airties' AI-driven insights enable operators to lower churn, reduce expenses, boost satisfaction, and attract new customers. Across departments, from engineering to marketing, Airties helps increase efficiency, accelerate innovation, and design smarter campaigns. Airties' holistic suite of hardware-agnostic software enables ISPs to manage connectivity, based on leading industry standards and open-source software, across their fibre, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Airties' customers include leading service providers such as AT&T, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others across the world. More information is available at www.airties.com .

SOURCE Airties