Airties Opens Software Innovation Center in India for Smart Wi-Fi

New center in Bangalore aims to enhance AI, Cloud, & DevOps capabilities of Airties

BANGALORE, India and PARIS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, today announced it has opened its first office in India – a new R&D center based in Bangalore, focused on enhancing the AI, cloud, and DevOps capabilities of Airties for use in Smart Wi-Fi deployments.

Traditional lamp lighting ceremony with Metin Taskin, CEO of Airties (left) and dignitary guest Dr. Ashwath Narayan C. N (right).

Airties, headquartered in Paris, France, currently has other significant offices in Belgium, Turkey, and the United States, and employs approximately 400 people around the globe. The new center in India aims to employ around 100 specialized software engineers focused on further extending the capabilities of Airties Cloud management platform. To mark the occasion, the company recently held an official office opening ceremony in Bangalore attended by Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties; Sachin Chickballapur, CTO of Airties; Mujdat Pakkan, Executive Vice President of Engineering; Siddharth Das, General Manager of Airties in India; and local dignitaries including Dr. Ashwath Narayan C. N., Honorable Member of Legislative Assembly, Karnataka, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Minister of Electronics, Information Technology - Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in Government of Karnataka.

"At Airties, we recognize that our success at enabling leading ISPs to innovate and differentiate comes directly from our ongoing commitment to software R&D," said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. "Our new, world-class software innovation center in Bangalore aims to attract the very best engineers interested in applying their skills to enhance the broadband experience for fiber, cable, and fixed wireless providers the world over."

"The huge talent pool in India for AI, data science, cloud-native software development, and DevOps will allow us to build an exceptional team that will address our rich feature roadmap, working closely with the other Airties teams, partners and customers worldwide," said Sachin Chickballapur, CTO of Airties.

Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge software architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and home Wi-Fi performance. Airties software portfolio includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers/extenders, which intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, phones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. The software, based on industry standard Wi-Fi EasyMesh™, can also turn existing home gateways into an intelligent Wi-Fi mesh access point, improving the quality and stability of connectivity within the home. Airties Cloud helps monitor and orchestrate Wi-Fi across homes, optimizes broadband gateways and mesh extenders to ensure a better quality of experience, delivers insights on connected devices, and provides APIs to power operator's customer facing support apps. Airties Orbit, is a continuous test automation platform for broadband service providers, customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers, and system-on-chip (SoC) manufacturers to support Smart Wi-Fi integrations and deployments.

Airties has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and many others. Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud management platform and its companion app; Airties Orbit, a continuous test automation platform; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Sky, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

SOURCE Airties