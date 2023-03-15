Airties Selected by Astro for Smart Wi-Fi Deployment Across Fibre Footprint in Malaysia

- Astro deploys Airties' Smart Wi-Fi software portfolio, including Airties Edge, Airties Cloud, and Vision App to support Astro Fibre customers across Malaysia

PARIS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a leading supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions for service providers globally, today announced that it is providing Astro with a portfolio of Smart Wi-Fi software and services to support broadband subscribers across its fibre footprint in Malaysia.

Astro is Malaysia's leading content and entertainment company, serving 5.6 million homes or 72% of Malaysian TV households. Astro also offers great value for content bundles, and a standalone fibre broadband service as an Internet Service Provider, with speeds of up to 800 Mbps and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. Astro have deployed Airties' Smart Wi-Fi SaaS offering, which includes Airties Edge smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based SaaS management platform and a customized version of Airties' companion Vision app, called the Astro Fibre App.

"Through Astro Fibre, we are committed to bringing the fastest speeds and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology to our broadband customers," said Mauro Di Pietro Paolo, Chief Technology Officer of Astro. "The Astro Fibre app with Airties' Smart Wi-Fi solutions strengthens our Astro Fibre offering by giving our customers the power to fully control, monitor and secure their home network."

"Astro's new Fibre service delivers the ultimate Internet connectivity, and we're extremely proud to have been chosen to support them in their rollout through Malaysia," said Metin Taskin, CEO & CTO of Airties. "Our Smart Wi-Fi solutions dynamically optimize Wi-Fi performance and allow operators to manage their subscribers' connected home experience. We look forward to supporting Astro as it continues to gain market adoption for its exceptional fiber service."

Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (CPE) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers, intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi Access Point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. The software enables existing home gateways/modems to double as an intelligent Wi-Fi mesh access point, improving the quality and stability of connectivity within the home. It also includes Airties' Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ software controller, which provides interoperability for use with third-party mesh extenders.

Airties Cloud orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing operator gateways and extenders in real-time to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on connected devices. It also allows operators to address evolving consumer needs, such as cybersecurity, through a suite of digital services. Airties Vision is a customizable companion app that provides an intuitive tool to allow consumers to easily visualize and manage their home connectivity, control who has access to the network via parental and guest controls, and provide step-by-step guidance to onboard new mesh extenders.

Airties has also been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" award from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.

Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com. Additional information about Astro is available at: https://www.astro.com.my.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

