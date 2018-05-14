AirTies to Support Wi-Fi Alliance's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ Certification Program

"AirTies delivers Mesh access point solutions for the home, and we are delighted that AirTies supports Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh," said Edgar Figueroa, President and CEO of the Wi-Fi Alliance. "AirTies continued participation in Wi-Fi Alliance demonstrates the value of a standards-based approach to multiple access point solutions for service providers."

"We applaud the Wi-Fi Alliance efforts to launch a certification program based on their Wi-Fi Multi-AP specification, and look forward to certifying products in the near future," said Metin Taskin, CTO of AirTies. "Many of the world's leading service providers rely on AirTies' Managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions, including software, devices, and cloud-based performance management, and we're very excited about the growing interest around the globe."

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, which relies on a single Wi-Fi AP on a home gateway/router, AirTies' Managed Mesh Solution uses multiple Mesh Extenders to create an intelligent Mesh Wi-Fi network throughout consumers' homes to deliver fast and consistent, whole-home Internet coverage. And, unlike other multi-AP approaches, AirTies Mesh solution provides alternative data paths within the home network designed to support high-bandwidth applications such as IPTV and OTT, with carrier-grade QoS. AirTies also enables service providers to support legacy gateways with an embedded Mesh software update, and provides advanced interference and congestion management capabilities within the home. In addition, AirTies' local and cloud-based management software products are designed specifically to support the installation, network engineering, and customer care teams of service providers. With AirTies, service providers can seize new opportunities to improve customer satisfaction, drive incremental revenue, and differentiate with new classes of premium Wi-Fi services.

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to operators around the globe. AirTies provides service providers with Mesh extenders, set-top boxes, software, apps, and cloud-based performance monitoring capabilities that enable ISPs to provide a managed Wi-Fi Mesh solution for their subscribers. AirTies has an installed base of over 15 million devices worldwide. AirTies' customers include: AT&T, Atlantic Broadband, Deutsche Telekom, Frontier, Orange, Midco, Singtel, Sky (SKY Q in the UK; Germany; Italy; and New Zealand), Swisscom, Vodafone, Waoo, and many other operators. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

