AirTurn Introduces New Line of Faster, More Powerful Pedals with Bluetooth 5 and Analog Expression

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTurn, in Boulder, CO announces a new line of Bluetooth controllers, including the first with analog inputs for connecting expression pedals.

Improving upon the BT200S series, the new BT500S series has the latest Bluetooth 5 technology, providing more power, speed, and range when controlling apps on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC. Now users can enjoy up to 200 hours of use with each battery charge, along with an even faster, more responsive experience.

AirTurn

The new BT500S-6 now includes two 1/4" analog inputs for connecting expression pedals that control variable parameters, such as volume, wah effects, or scroll speed.

The user favorite DUO500 has also received an upgrade to the new platform, and all remaining controllers are expected to be using Bluetooth 5 very soon.

AirTurn pedals are compatible with 100's of apps for music, teleprompting, live streaming, DAW control, page turning, and more. They are completely customizable for nearly any app that accepts keystrokes, macros, mouse clicks, or MIDI commands.

For more information, visit www.airturn.com.

