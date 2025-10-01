Airwavz Solutions Names New CEO & COO

CHARLOTTE N.C., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz announced today the advancement of two key leaders as part of its long-term succession plan and to position the company for its next phase of growth. Effective October 1, current President and Chief Commercial Officer, David Herran, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer and current Chief Network Officer Joe Perrigo will assume the position of Chief Operating Officer.

These executive appointments follow the recent promotions of Perry Welch to Chief Revenue Officer and David Saab to Chief Legal & Risk Officer. Commensurate with these changes, Brad Davis will step into the role of Executive Chairman.

"These new executive appointments are a reflection of Airwavz' commitment to continuity in leadership and of this team's remarkable achievements to date," said Brad Davis. "At Airwavz, we are committed to making wireless simple for our customers with long lived digital infrastructure, flexible pricing and service delivery guarantees. These newly appointed leaders are set to take us to new heights in the in-building wireless industry and accelerate our already incredible growth."

Under Davis's leadership, Airwavz has grown from a start-up company to one of the largest providers of in-building wireless solutions for the commercial office and healthcare industries in the U.S.

David Herran joined Airwavz in 2017 following 20 years in fiber product and strategy roles at Time Warner Cable/Charter and DukeNet Communications, where he built a fiber-to-the-tower business serving 3,400 cell sites and led small cell and carrier wholesale fiber product management teams serving wireless carriers, CLECs, and ISPs. "David's "customer-first" approach to the in-building wireless segment transformed the industry from a legacy 3rd Party Operator (3PO) model to the fast-growing venue-funded model, now being replicated by others. His track record of success at Airwavz speaks for itself," stated Davis.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at such a pivotal time," said Herran. "Airwavz has an exceptional team, and our mission is simple - deliver reliable wireless that empowers everyday life. I look forward to building on our success and leading Airwavz into its next phase of growth."

Joe Perrigo joined Airwavz in 2017 after 20 years of engineering and fiber construction at Time Warner Cable/Charter and DukeNet Communications, where he built over 10,000 route miles of fiber serving the wireless carriers, CLEC's and data centers of Google, Facebook, Apple and others.

"Airwavz was built by tackling tough challenges with smart, practical solutions," said Perrigo. "I look forward to carrying that momentum forward, strengthening our company, and ensuring our clients remain at the center of everything we do."

About Airwavz

Airwavz designs, builds, owns, and operates in-building wireless infrastructure that delivers seamless, high-speed connectivity. By combining reliability, convenience, and carrier-grade performance, Airwavz empowers clients to enjoy hassle-free wireless service tailored to their unique needs and goals.

For further inquiries or further information, please contact:

Allison Horinko -Sr Marketing + Communications Manager

484.629.4125 | [email protected]

WE MAKE WIRELESS SIMPLE.

833.AIRWAVZ

AIRWAVZ.COM

SOURCE Airwavz