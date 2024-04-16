Airway Management Products Market size is set to grow by USD 565.47 million from 2023-2027, growing prevalence of respiratory diseases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global airway management products market size is estimated to grow by USD 565.47 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. Airway management products are essential for treating respiratory disorders like COPD, asthma, and sleep apnea. These products maintain clear airways and facilitate assisted breathing. Tracheostomies, intubations, and cricothyrotomies are common procedures requiring anesthetists and trained nurses. Anesthesia and surgical interventions ensure safe breathing passages, but shortages of anesthetists and paramedics pose challenges. Companies like Atos Medical, Medtronic, and Mercury Medical provide solutions through advanced technologies like AI, robotic intubation, and supraglottic devices. Anatomical, physiological, and pathological features determine product application, with contraindications and tube sizes varying for adult, pediatric, and neonatal airways.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airway Management Products Market 2023-2027

Airway Management Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 565.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled Ambu AS, Becton Dickinson and Co., Besmed Health Business Corp., BLS Systems Ltd., ConvaTec Group Plc, Eakin Healthcare Group, ICU Medical Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Oscar Boscarol S.R.L, Sarnova, SunMed, Teleflex Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH, Vyaire Medical Inc., and Weihai Strongmedical SciTech Co. LTD.

Segment Overview

This airway management products market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Infraglottic devices, Supraglottic devices, Laryngoscopes, Others) End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory care settings, Home care settings) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market segmentation by Product

The Airway Management Products Market caters to the hospitals and clinics segment, supplying essential tools for optimal patient care. Key products include Laryngoscopes for intubation, Anesthesia devices for administration, and various airway management devices like Conus Airway, Mercury Medical, and Medtronic. These devices address anatomical, physiological, and pathological features, with contraindications for specific airways. Endotracheal tubes are used for adult, paediatric, and neonatal airways, while oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways, and tracheal incubation provide alternatives for difficult airways. Airway management is crucial for anaesthesia procedures, gas exchange, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Expert analysis considers patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework. Airway management devices are integral to medical procedures, diagnosis, treatment, injuries, deformities, and dysfunction in neonatology, neonatal airways, preterm birth, healthcare spending, and infrastructure.

Geography Overview

The Airway Management Products Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by advanced technologies and increasing demand for safe breathing passages during anesthesia and surgical interventions. Anesthesia-related complications are a concern, with companies like Atos Medical, Medtronic, Mercury Medical, and Conus Airway addressing this through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions. These include ventilated patient safety systems, vascular access devices, and vital care equipment. Contagious diseases, cardiac ailments, and difficult airways pose challenges, leading to the development of Artificial Intelligence, Robotic intubation, Video laryngeal masks, and Supraglottic devices. Anesthesia procedures require expert analysis of anatomical, physiological, and pathological features, with contraindications for endotracheal tubes in adult, paediatric, and neonatal airways. Pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory frameworks are crucial in understanding market trends and growth opportunities. Oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal airways, and laryngeal mask airways are essential for gas exchange during various medical procedures.

The airway management products market is experiencing a trend towards advanced devices due to their benefits in various healthcare settings. These devices, which include tracheostomies, endotracheal intubation tools, and ventilators, offer improved patient outcomes through accurate placement, effective ventilation, and minimized complications. Drivers include chronic respiratory conditions, intensive care, and pediatric patients. Companies like Atos Medical are forming strategic partnerships to enhance ventilated patient safety. Innovations such as robotic intubation and AI-assisted devices are also emerging.

The Airway Management Products market involves essential devices for maintaining patient respiration during anesthesia procedures. However, these products pose risks such as airway obstruction, improper placement leading to hypoxia, and unintended complications like vocal cord injuries or tracheal damage. Keywords: Airway management, anesthesia, devices, patient risk, complications, oropharyngeal airways, nasopharyngeal airways, laryngeal mask airways, tracheal incubation, healthcare spending, healthcare infrastructure.

Research Analysis

The Airway Management Products Market encompasses a range of advanced technologies designed for the intensive care of chronic respiratory diseases in pediatric patients, particularly those with preterm births and irregular breathing patterns such as apnea. Key products include mechanical ventilators from industry leaders like Medtronic and Conus Airway, as well as supraglottic devices and laryngoscopes from Mercury Medical. These tools are essential for anesthesia administration and emergency situations, enabling anatomical and physiological features to be optimally managed. Robotic intubation and anesthesia delivery systems are also gaining popularity due to their precision and minimally invasive nature. However, it's crucial to consider contraindications and potential complications, such as injuries or deformities, when selecting and implementing these airway management solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Airway Management Products market encompasses a range of devices and technologies designed to ensure effective respiratory support for patients during various medical procedures. These products include, but are not limited to, laryngoscopes, endotracheal tubes, ventilators, and suction devices. The use of these tools is crucial in maintaining a clear airway and delivering adequate oxygenation and ventilation to the patient. The market for Airway Management Products is significant, with a growing demand driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures and an aging population. The market is also influenced by factors such as technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and cost-effectiveness. Companies in this market strive to provide innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications. The future of Airway Management Products lies in the development of minimally invasive technologies and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of airway management procedures.

