Airway Management Products Market to grow by USD 565.47 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The airway management products market size is expected to grow by USD 565.47 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Infraglottic devices, Supraglottic devices, Laryngoscopes, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory care settings, and Home care settings), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airway Management Products Market 2023-2027

North America will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technological innovation leads the growth of the airway management products market in North America. The safety and well-being of patients requiring respiratory support and airway intervention is also major factor fueling the demand for this market. There is also a high dependence on these products by healthcare professionals in the region in order to optimize patient care. Hence, owing to such factors, the regional market for airway management products will grow in the North American region during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

Ambu AS, Becton Dickinson and Co., Besmed Health Business Corp., BLS Systems Ltd., ConvaTec Group Plc, Eakin Healthcare Group, ICU Medical Inc., Intersurgical Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Oscar Boscarol S.R.L, Sarnova, SunMed, Teleflex Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH, Vyaire Medical Inc., Weihai Strongmedical SciTech Co. LTD.

Ambu AS: The company offers airway management products in the form of Airway tubes such as Ambu AuraGain Disposable Laryngeal Mask, Ambu SPUR II Disposable Resuscitator, and VivaSight DL.

Airway Management Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

The infraglottic devices segment is significant during the forecast period. The specialized devices designed to manage and secure the airway in medical settings classify this segment.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Airway Management Products Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Growing demand for disposable airway management products

Growing aging populations

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases drives the airway management products market. The growth in this prevalence of respiratory disorders leads to a growing demand for airway management products. The most common respiratory diseases that need airway management products include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and obstructive sleep apnea. Factors such as air pollution, smoking, and unhealthy lifestyles cause these diseases. Airway management products help ensure patient safety and improve healthcare outcomes. They also facilitate optimal ventilation, oxygenation, and patient comfort. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the airway management products market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the airway management products market.

The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,308.81 million.

The bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market in US is estimated to grow by USD 130.51 million between 2021 to 2026 accelerating at a CAGR of 4.86%.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

