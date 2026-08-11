AI's Growth Reveals a Hidden $4.63 Trillion Problem: Outdated and Unmanaged Enterprise Content

The cost of content debt is greater than the GDP of Japan, the fourth-largest economy in the world

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Storyblok, in collaboration with FT Longitude (part of The Financial Times), uncovers the true cost of content debt: content that is outdated, poorly structured, not optimized for search or AI discovery, and difficult to update and publish efficiently. According to a survey of organizations with at least $1 billion in annual global revenue, content debt is costing enterprises $4.63 trillion worldwide, based on spend devoted to fixing it and revenue at risk from it.

AI search made a bad problem even worse

Content debt video Speed Speed

Content debt has always been buried in Google searches, but companies ignored it because they didn't feel the impact. Now that AI is using that outdated content in its answers, many brands are either being misrepresented or left out entirely.

The business impact of content debt is significant:

$663.4 million - Average content debt per company in the survey

5.9% - Average annual revenue at risk from content debt

$4.8 million - Average amount spent fixing content debt (34% of total content spend)

105.4 - Average hours spent each week maintaining existing content

Executives realize they have a content problem

After decades of letting brand inconsistencies spread online, executives understand that their bad content habits have to change now.

89% say improving the quality, structure, and governance of their content would deliver measurable business value for their organization

78% say their organization carries more digital content than it can realistically keep accurate, relevant, and up to date

69% say outdated or inconsistent content is making it harder for customers to find, trust, or act on their information

69% say the lack of visibility they have of their content is a compliance risk for their organization

67% say poor content quality or structure is weakening their visibility in search and AI-driven discovery

Content debt is a technical problem that can be solved

69% of executives agree that improving their content strategy is more of a technical challenge than a creative one, which suggests that teams are being held back by their CMS and tech stack, not their abilities. Those with the most content confidence are less likely to have their systems and workflows limit their responsiveness (38% vs. 59%), and more likely to exceed their financial targets (64% vs. 46%) than those with lower content confidence.

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "For decades, publishing as much content as possible, hoping it ranks in search, and letting the content and platforms decay has been a business strategy. It felt good at the time, just like loading up a credit card with a bunch of impulsive purchases and not thinking about the true cost of the debt. But now AI has exposed the scope of the problem and it can't be ignored anymore. The bill is past due.

"In the same way that consumers need to develop a plan to pay off debt, brands need a content debt recovery plan that helps them eliminate the content and tech debt that is a burden to their business. The fact that they're already spending so much time and money maintaining content and it isn't decreasing the overall effects of content debt in a meaningful way proves that what they're doing isn't working.

"The companies that audit all of their content, implement new ways of managing it, and measure the results will have confidence that their content is accurate, optimized, visible, and driving revenue in AI and every channel that's important to them."

The research findings are based on a survey of 550 senior leaders across the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and the Netherlands, conducted between May 16 and June 8, 2026. The respondents worked at organizations with at least $1 billion in annual global revenue, or in the local currency equivalent, and at least 1,000 employees globally. Their organizations operated in one of the following sectors: ecommerce, education, finance, manufacturing, retail, or technology.

Resources

Download the research report produced in collaboration with FT Longitude - Content Debt: A $4.63 Trillion Business Liability: https://www.storyblok.com/lp/ft-longitude-content-debt-report

Use this calculator to discover the total cost of your content debt: https://www.storyblok.com/lp/content-debt-calculator

Download the Content Debt Recovery Plan to learn how to eliminate content debt and gain Content Confidence: https://www.storyblok.com/lp/content-debt-recovery-plan

Register to attend JoyConf and learn more about Content Confidence: https://www.storyblok.com/joyconf

Learn more about Storyblok: https://www.storyblok.com

See case studies: https://www.storyblok.com/case-studies

View Storyblok's press kit: https://www.storyblok.com/press

Follow Storyblok on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/storyblok

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables marketers and developers to create with joy and publish with confidence. It empowers you to deliver structured and consistent content everywhere: websites, apps, AI search, and beyond.

Legendary brands like Virgin Media O2, Oatly, and TomTom use Storyblok to make a bigger, faster market impact.

Press Contact

Brandon Watts

Director of PR and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Storyblok