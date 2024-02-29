AI's Impact on Warfare: Torch.AI CEO Brian Weaver Featured at US Army Artificial Intelligence & National Security Roundtable (NSRT)

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI announced today that the company's Founder & CEO, Brian Weaver, will join industry and government experts on March 4th for the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC) National Security Roundtable (NSRT) to discuss current and future applications for AI within the Department of Defense (DoD).

Over the last 60 years, the DoD has been investing in AI and data systems1. Today, the DoD recognizes the significant competitive advantage that data, analytics, and AI solutions provide to enterprise, warfighting, and national security functions. In 2023, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks, in coordination with the DoD's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), published a Data, Analytics, and AI Adoption Strategy to accelerate the safe, scalable adoption of advanced AI capabilities across the DoD2, further demonstrating their commitment to investing in AI.

"It's these types of collective discussions that really move missions forward in generating awareness and understanding for how we use data and AI capabilities to solve our toughest challenges," said Brian Weaver. "Torch.AI is fortunate to have a seat at the table alongside some of the brightest minds on the topic and with DoD customers who have demonstrated dedication to advancing their mission, building our future, and protecting our nation with these tools."

Torch.AI is a defense-focused AI software company deploying an autonomous data ingestion, analysis, and fusion software platform that serves as the central data fabric for their customers. Each layer uses AI to process and fuse large-scale data, instantly, without human intervention or data storage. This new, groundbreaking form of in-memory AI has been deployed at various agencies and offices across the DoD and Intelligence Community (IC) in support of a growing array of national defense capabilities to drive decision-making at scale, improve national security, protect U.S. interests, eliminate fraud, reduce risks, and protect our nation's warfighters.

Joining Weaver on the panel will be Scott Cohen (CEO, Jaxon.AI), Peter Im (Director, Information Advantage Scholars Program, CGSC), and COL. Kris Saling (Futures Chief/Acting Director, Innovation Directorate, U.S. Army Recruiting Command). The discussion seeks to foster a mutual understanding between the business community, the U.S. Army, and CGSC. During the program, NSRT guests are partnered with CGSC students and led by CGSC faculty. This pairing allows guests the opportunity to gain an appreciation of the competence and professionalism of CGSC students and faculty and helps audiences understand the role of Fort Leavenworth and CGSC in the professional military education of leaders for the nation. In turn, CGSC students and faculty develop a better appreciation for the challenges confronting business and community leaders and how they approach decision-making and problem-solving.

At Torch.AI, we're on a journey to improve decision-making and enterprise efficiency at scale with a new form of in-memory AI for the world's most important mission-driven organizations. Today, we help improve national security, protect U.S. interests, eliminate fraud, reduce risk, and enable better customer experiences. Our team is highly mission-focused and cares deeply about their work as a leading force in the data and AI field and a key partner supporting U.S. strategic, operational, and tactical military forces, warfighters, and national defense capabilities. We're passionate about solving complex problems, through relentless dedication, resulting in amazing outcomes. Join us in our mission to help organizations unlock human potential through innovative tactical and enterprise AI solutions.

