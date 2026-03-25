AISAP and Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP) Launch Strategic Partnership to Combat Heart Failure and Valvular Disease Through Advanced AI Cardiac Platform

The partnership will provide America's largest independent cardiovascular practice with access to AISAP's AI-enabled cardiac diagnostic platform

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AISAP, a pioneer in AI-powered medical diagnostics, and Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP), the largest independent cardiovascular group in the United States, today announced a transformative strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the detection and management of cardiovascular diseases across Southeastern Pennsylvania by integrating AISAP's expert-level AI cardiac diagnostic platform into CCP's extensive clinical network.

Through a series of pilot sites and joint research initiatives, AISAP and CCP will deploy AI-driven protocols tailored to high-impact clinical use cases across Southeastern Pennsylvania. By integrating AISAP's proprietary AI into the largest independent cardiology practice in the U.S., the partnership will deliver transformative care in cardiology to the Southeastern Pennsylvania healthcare ecosystem:

Precision at the Bedside: Delivering expert-level diagnostic accuracy for heart failure and valvular disease directly at the point of care.

Delivering expert-level diagnostic accuracy for heart failure and valvular disease directly at the point of care. Operational Empowerment: Drastically reducing reporting times and streamlining clinical workflows, allowing providers to focus more on patient interaction and less on documentation.

Drastically reducing reporting times and streamlining clinical workflows, allowing providers to focus more on patient interaction and less on documentation. Democratizing Access: Bridging the gap for underserved and rural communities by providing high-tier cardiac imaging without the logistical need for on-site specialists.

Bridging the gap for underserved and rural communities by providing high-tier cardiac imaging without the logistical need for on-site specialists. Sustainable Innovation: Strengthening revenue cycle management and supporting value-based care models through optimized triage and billable imaging encounters.

"Partnering with AISAP allows us to be at the forefront of the AI revolution in medicine," said Dr. Mark Victor, CEO of CCP and President of the Mid-Atlantic region of CVL. "This isn't just about new technology; it's about addressing the epidemic of under-diagnosed heart failure and valvular disease. By providing our clinicians with real-time AI cardiac diagnosis at the point of care, we can catch these conditions earlier, improve patient outcomes, and ensure that every patient in our community, from our 30 outpatient locations to our affiliated hospital networks, receives the highest standard of care available."

"This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the territorial expansion of our technology and gives us the opportunity to work alongside some of the most respected cardiologists in the field," said Eran Taus, Chief Executive Officer of AISAP. "As we continue to expand our global footprint, the strategic alliance with Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia will place our AI-powered cardiac diagnostic platform into the hands of the single largest group of independent cardiologists in the United States."

Cardiovascular disease remains a critical national challenge, often exacerbated by late diagnosis and the significant under diagnosis of heart failure and valvular pathologies. AISAP's FDA-cleared platform addresses this gap by providing automated, expert-level assessment of valvular pathology - including mitral, tricuspid, and aortic regurgitations and aortic stenosis, alongside precise measurements of LVEF and ventricular dimensions.

By transforming point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) devices into high-precision diagnostic tools, the partnership ensures that clinicians can identify life threatening conditions in real-time at the bedside. This "upstream triage" enables smarter referrals and ensures that patients suffering from asymptomatic or early-stage heart disease are identified long before they require emergency intervention.

The timing of this partnership is pivotal. In April 2025, CCP joined forces with the Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) national platform, a move that brought over 90 cardiologists and 30 locations into a unified national infrastructure. By integrating AISAP's technology into this expanded footprint, the partnership is positioned to deliver high-quality cardiac care to millions of patients, often within a 15-minute drive of their homes.

About AISAP

AISAP is redefining the standard of care by providing advanced, FDA-cleared AI diagnostic capabilities for point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS). Validated by world-leading institutions, its proprietary algorithms consistently demonstrate best-in-class accuracy to save lives through early detection. Learn more at www.aisap.ai.

About Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP)

CCP is the largest independent cardiology practice in the U.S. With over 90 cardiologists specializing in all areas of cardiovascular care, CCP provides comprehensive services across Southeastern Pennsylvania and is a leader in value-based care and clinical innovation. Learn more at ccpdocs.com.

SOURCE AISAP