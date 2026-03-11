Former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David Shulkin Joins AISAP as Head of the Clinical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AISAP, a leader in AI-driven healthcare innovation, today announced that Dr. David Shulkin, the former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, has joined the company as Head Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board.

In his role, Dr. Shulkin will guide AISAP's clinical strategy, oversee advisory board initiatives, and support the responsible integration of artificial intelligence into clinical practice. His leadership will help ensure AISAP's solutions continue to deliver measurable improvements in patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and quality of care across healthcare systems.

"Dr. Shulkin's leadership and firsthand experience transforming one of the most complex healthcare systems in the world make him an extraordinary addition to AISAP," said Eran Taus, Chief Executive Officer of AISAP. "His expertise in clinical governance, health system modernization, and patient-centered innovation strongly aligns with our mission to bring impactful, practical AI solutions to healthcare providers."

"AISAP is at the forefront of advancing how artificial intelligence can meaningfully support clinicians and improve care delivery. I am honored to serve as Head Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board and look forward to helping shape the responsible adoption of AI to strengthen health systems and enhance patient outcomes," commented Dr. Shulkin.

As an experienced healthcare executive and advisor, Dr. Shulkin brings decades of experience in healthcare leadership, clinical transformation, and large-scale health system innovation. As the ninth Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the first physician to lead the VA, he oversaw the nation's largest integrated healthcare system, serving more than 9 million veterans across 1,200 facilities nationwide.

Dr. Shulkin has held numerous executive leadership roles across public and private healthcare sectors and is widely recognized as a national authority on healthcare policy, digital health, and system-wide clinical transformation.

His appointment marks a significant milestone in AISAP's continued growth and reinforces the company's commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and trusted healthcare partnerships.

About AISAP

AISAP is a healthcare technology company focused on delivering AI-powered solutions that enhance clinical decision-making, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes. By combining advanced analytics with deep clinical expertise, AISAP partners with health systems to drive measurable impact at scale.

SOURCE AISAP