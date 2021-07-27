Aisera Collaborates with Microsoft to Elevate Employee and Customer Service Through Conversational AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aisera, one of the world's first AI-driven platforms that automates tasks, actions and workflows for employees and customers, announced they would be partnering with Microsoft to deliver next-gen AI Service Desk solutions to automate requests, tickets, and operations for IT, HR, DevOps, and Customer Service departments. Aisera solutions for enterprise are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Additionally, as part of this announcement, Aisera has been officially named as a member of the Microsoft for Startups program.

Aisera's artificial intelligence service management (AISM) solution is scalable, easy-to-deploy, and built to work smoothly with existing service desks to deliver revolutionary end-to-end experiences to users and employees. By enabling self-service with Conversational AI and unsupervised Natural Language Understanding and Processing NLU/NLP, Aisera and Microsoft will work together to reduce resolution times and operating costs while providing a personalized user experiences across Microsoft Teams and other channels in the following capacities:

AI Service Desk on Azure : The AI Service Desk solution is purpose-built on Azure to automate repetitive IT service desk requests, tasks, and workflows. Employee requests range from responding to information requests to autonomously resolving complex workflow tasks across multiple applications and systems. Automated responses provide employees with immediate self-service resolutions with zero lag time.

Aisera's AI Service Desk solution works on Teams to auto-resolve IT issues for employees to deliver an exceptional employee experience. Aisera's AI Service Desk works with existing ticketing systems to deliver an end-to-end AI Service Experience using Conversational AI, NLU search, and unsupervised NLP to speed remediation of knowledge requests and provide self-service resolutions to users.

With year-over-year growth of 300% and a base of over 65 million users, Aisera is a cloud-native, enterprise-wide platform that works to auto-resolve service issues and deliver a scalable, personalized, proactive, and secure AI customer service interaction. As the only vendor with 1,200 predefined workflows out-of-the-box, Aisera allows its customers to reap the benefits of its conversational RPA on the first day of access.

"Being a part of the Microsoft for Startups program is another proud moment for Aisera as we continue an era of explosive growth of the company having recently announcing a new round of funding, new customers including Dartmouth College, and exciting new integrations and partnerships that empower our enterprise-focused end-to-end automation services," said Muddu Sudhakar, founder and CEO of Aisera. "With the support of Microsoft as a key growth partner, we are prepared to take the next step in enhancing Aisera's services, increasing our offerings and raising our auto-resolution rates for our enterprise customers."

Empowering organizations with business uptime, improved productivity, and cost reduction, Aisera comes with its own orchestrated service catalog stacked with RPA workflows, capabilities to understand over five billion+ user intents and phrases, and unsupervised AI learning to eliminate scripted customer service conversations. Aisera provides 65-80% Auto-Resolution Rates for IT service requests and achieves 85% CSAT and ESAT improvement for customers, serving companies including: 8x8, Autodesk, Dartmouth College, Dave, McAfee, NJ Transit, and more.

"The Microsoft for Startups program was started with the goal of assisting innovative startups, like Aisera, to escalate their growth so they can reach the enterprise businesses that need their solutions," said Jeffrey Ma, Vice President, Microsoft for Startups. "It's clear that Aisera will be another success story for the Microsoft for Startups program and we look forward to working alongside their team to make that happen."

Aisera was founded by serial entrepreneur Muddu Sudhakar, who previously built and led Kazeon (acquired by EMC, 2009), Cetas (acquired by VMware, 2012) and Caspida (acquired by Splunk, 2015). In 2020, Aisera was recognized as a member of the Forbes AI 50, as well as a Gartner Cool Vendor.

About Aisera

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, Sales and customer service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

For a free assessment of your enterprise's IT, customer service, and HR service desk automation effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from day one with the Aisera platform, please contact [email protected].

