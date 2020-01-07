AISIN and Vayyar Imaging Partner to Develop Exterior Sensing Solutions for Vehicles

LAS VEGAS , Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tier-One supplier Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. and Vayyar Imaging, the world leader in 4D imaging sensor technology, are collaborating to provide high resolution Short-Range Radar (SRR) for exterior vehicle sensing.

By providing a single-chip radar sensor, Vayyar will contribute to the safer functionality and advanced control that Aisin Seiki aims for.

The collaboration will combine AISIN's in-vehicle system expertise with Vayyar's 4D high-resolution short-range radar to develop exterior sensing capabilities for vehicles, such as blind spot detection for low-speed driving support.

"Our MIMO 4D SRR offers a high-resolution Point Cloud with wide field-of-view (FOV), resilience to harsh weather conditions and the ability to cope with semi-transparent materials—all at a very affordable price," said Ian Podkamien, Director of Automotive Business Development at Vayyar. "We are thrilled to collaborate with AISIN, a giant in the automotive ecosystem, and look forward to bringing together innovative exterior sensing solutions for the automotive industry."

About AISIN Group

AISIN Group is the sixth largest, global Tier-One supplier of automotive components and systems such as brakes, transmissions, navigation systems, drivetrain, chassis, body, engine-related parts, electronics and intelligent transportation systems, and the largest transmission manufacturer in the world. A $35 billion company, AISIN Group has over 200 consolidated companies and employs approximately 120,000 people. In the Americas, AISIN Group companies include 14,000 employees, 36 manufacturing, sales, and R & D centers, including Aisin Technical Center of America located at the North American Headquarters in Northville, Mich., and FT-Techno of America, the company's 950-acre test track and proving ground in Fowlerville, Mich.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries, including automotive, smart home, robotics, retail, RF testing and medical. Vayyar's automotive solution provides in-cabin and exterior sensing based on Vayyar's RFIC, a full radar-on-chip, with up to 48 transceivers and 2000 virtual channels on both 60GHz & 79 GHz bands, providing high resolution imaging that can work in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions. With over 150 employees, it recently completed a Series D round of funding, reaching a total of $188M in funds. Vayyar plans to use these funds to expand and to continue developing the next generation of sensor technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives.

