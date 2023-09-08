AISIN Puts Spotlight on Electrification Technologies at Detroit Auto Show

Expanded booth to include mini EV demo car, connected solutions, eAxle and more

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AISIN Corporation, consistently a Top 10, global Tier One supplier of automotive components and systems, announced today that it will showcase a series of technologies for electrification and a zero-emissions automotive future at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 13-15, at Huntington Place in Detroit.

For the 2023 show, the AISIN booth, located in the concourse near the iconic Joe Louis bronze statue, will be expanded to include AISIN's Connected and Sharing Solutions division, which will display technologies designed to enhance vehicle navigation, safety and V2V connectivity. Of note: AISIN's Road Maintenance Solutions technology – designed to detect road abnormalities (e.g. potholes) from data and images collected by in-vehicle cameras while driving, and formulate road repair plans to assist municipalities in road management.

"AISIN is making tremendous strides in EV innovation and communication as the world accelerates toward an industry based on zero emissions and overall sustainability," said Scott Turpin, president and CEO, AISIN World Corp. of America. "We look forward to presenting these innovations and are thrilled to be back at the Detroit Auto Show to connect with our customers and industry peers."

Additional technologies on display in Detroit will include AISIN's comprehensive EV systems, power management solutions, energy management innovations and state-of-the-art aerodynamic systems.

Key booth highlights include:

  • AISIN's iconic wireframe Demo Car, the i-Mobility vehicle, a globally recognized symbol of AISIN's legacy in traditional automotive components.
  • A scaled-down, 3.5-foot version of the i-Mobility vehicle spotlighting the company's electrification capabilities and commitment to pioneering a cleaner, greener automotive future.
  • Highly innovative eAxles, which optimize energy efficiency and maneuverability, contributing to reduced energy consumption.
  • A 1-motor Hybrid Transmission and 2-motor Hybrid System, which deliver improved performance.
  • An ADVICS Regenerative Cooperative Brake System that enhances fuel efficiency while providing a seamless and responsive braking experience.
  • Cooling modules, which ingeniously consolidate multiple valves and pumps into a single unit. This technology not only enhances efficiency but also minimizes vehicle weight and space requirements.
  • An Active Front Spoiler and Grille Shutter, designed to minimize air resistance and maximize the efficiency of a vehicle's electricity consumption.
  • A vision for the future of mobility through AISIN's Mobility Service Platform enabling partners to do business through a "software first" approach.

These innovations represent a pivotal leap toward achieving the industry's shared vision of sustainable transportation.

AISIN has been an exhibitor and sponsor of the Detroit Auto Show since 2013. For more information about the company's technologies, visit AISIN's booth Sept. 13-15 or visit https://www.aisinworld.com/.  

About AISIN Corporation

Each year, AISIN makes the top ten list of the world's largest Tier One suppliers of automotive components and systems. AISIN companies manufacture brakes, transmissions, navigation systems, drivetrain, chassis, body, engine-related parts, electronics and intelligent parking systems. A $32 billion company, AISIN is the largest manufacturer of automatic transmissions in the world and employs more than 120,000 team members at more than 200 consolidated companies.

