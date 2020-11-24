AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires U.K. residential delivery trailblazers, Panther Logistics

"I'm proud to share that, even in these challenging times, AIT continues to execute on our strategic growth plans, adding valuable teammates, knowledge and physical locations to our global network with carefully planned acquisitions," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Beyond that, I'm thrilled to join forces and welcome each of the skilled professionals at Panther into the AIT team."

This latest acquisition by AIT adds more than 400 people across eight U.K. locations to the company's global network. It follows AIT's purchase of Los Angeles-based freight forwarder Unitrans International Corporation last year, and the 2018 acquisitions of food logistics forwarder WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo.

"The team of logistics experts at Panther is renowned in the United Kingdom for their commitment to providing fast, quality home delivery services," said AIT Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan. "It was clear very quickly that bringing the experts at Panther into the AIT network would be a boon for our customers looking for affordable, flexible and reliable residential options—particularly for e-Commerce deliveries, as that market continues to boom."

Panther Executive Director, Colin McCarthy, said his team is delighted to head into a bright future as part of AIT.

"For more than 30 years, we've helped businesses provide their customers with best-in-class delivery options and unbeatable flexibility, and we're excited to continue that tradition on an even grander scale as part of AIT's expansive global network," McCarthy added.

Terms of AIT Worldwide Logistics' deal to acquire Panther have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 75 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

