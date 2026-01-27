Aithon Launches First AI-Native Go-To-Market Platform for Regulated Fintechs

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aithon today announced the launch of its AI native go-to-market (GTM) platform purpose built for revenue teams at regulated financial services companies including in FinTech, InsurTech and Enterprise Technology. Aithon's proprietary RevenueGPS solution enables tech companies selling into banks and insurers to identify expansion opportunities ("whitespace"), prioritize the right accounts and buying centers, and execute faster. All data, insights and agent actions are backed by traceable evidence and a financial services domain layer that understands how regulated buyers make decisions.

"Selling Financial Services Solutions requires deep domain understanding and positioning your product against a myriad of industry competitors. But today's GTM-tech landscape is filled with highly fragmented generic GTM tools that capture "what happened" but do not provide any insight or intelligence to help the seller grow their business", explained Nitin Gupta, CEO of Aithon. "We are building Aithon to understand the nuances of regulated sales motions, and work backwards from the needs of the line of business buyer to position your product".

Aithon's proprietary IntelliMatch algorithm builds a customer context graph bringing together a company's first-party GTM data and external financial services signals. The context graph is enhanced by a combination of financial services datasets, workflows and agents. Traceability comes built-in with enterprise-grade controls designed for regulated environments.

Aithon's domain layer is backed by the Aithon Expert Network - a human network of fintech industry experts who are training its AI to understand the nuances of selling Fintech solutions. Aithon's list of fintech industry experts is growing and already covers solutions like Anti Money Laundering, Fraud, Lending, Payments, Banking, Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Claims, Asset Management, and Wealth Management.

"Banking and insurance accounts don't expand based on generic signals, they expand when you can connect initiatives, stakeholders, and timing across a complex organization," said Ruchir Purwar, Head of Global Partnerships and Cross-Sell Sales, Finastra. "Aithon helps our teams pinpoint where the real whitespace is and equips sellers with evidence-based actions that accelerate cross-sell motions."

"Selling into large financial institutions requires navigating through data noise while successfully mapping our products to the right customer use case and buyer. We partnered with Aithon to help our sellers achieve that efficiently, and at scale," said Lisa McKenna, Head of Americas Sales, TigerGraph.

About Aithon

Aithon is an AI-native GTM platform built for regulated financial services. Aithon combines enterprise first-party systems with external market and regulatory signals, applying a financial-services context layer to produce evidence-backed insights and actions that help sellers generate more opportunities and close more deals.

SOURCE Aithon Tech Inc