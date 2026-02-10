Aithon Partners with Databricks to Deliver a System of Decisions for Modern Go-to-Market Teams

Aithon, a Built-On Databricks partner, announced the release of Context360, unifying fragmented revenue data into a clean, trusted and analytics-ready foundation

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aithon, the only AI-native Go-to-Market (GTM) platform purpose-built for companies selling into regulated financial services, today announced its partnership with Databricks , the Data and AI company, with the launch of its 360 Degree Context Graph, a Built On Databricks solution, to help revenue organizations finally move beyond "split-brain" operations.

"Revenue teams don't have a system of record, they have a system of conflicts," said Nitin Gupta, CEO of Aithon. "Our partnership with Databricks changes that. Databricks gives us the platform to integrate fragmented GTM sources into Context360: A clean copy of customer truth, associated and enriched by our proprietary technology Aithon IntelliMatch. Then, the Aithon Intelligence turns that truth into actionable guidance—what to sell, who to sell to, when to engage, and how to win. And we do that in a fully FSI-compliant, traceable and transparent way that sellers trust.

"Every Go-To-Market team I talk to wants to operationalize AI for revenue, but AI is only as reliable as the data beneath it," said Heather Akuiyibo, VP, GTM Integration at Databricks. "By building on Databricks, Aithon has unified GTM data at scale so those revenue teams have a trusted foundation for analytics and AI-driven execution."

Most GTM stacks are built incrementally, tool by tool: CRM for pipeline, conversation intelligence for calls, note apps for meetings, enablement repositories for content, and spreadsheets to hold it all together. In addition, sellers within the same team often use different tools. The result is fragmented context and conflicting answers to fundamental questions such as who is actually engaged, where buying intent is real, what has changed since last quarter, and which motions are truly working.

With Context360, Aithon creates a single, multimodal context graph that breaks down silos and lets data tell a coherent, true story. It unifies internal company data - CRM, emails, meetings, calls, product materials, and case studies - with one of the largest Financial Services GTM datasets on the market. This includes bank org structures, buyer intent signals, industry and regulatory news, competitor landscapes, and value maps. As new data flows in, Context360 continuously updates this governed foundation, powering Aithon Agents to reason, recommend, and act on behalf of sellers.

"As we scaled, we needed tighter alignment across our GTM signals (HubSpot, Gong, Granola etc.) each held valuable context, but not in one coherent view," said Atin Sanyal, Chief Product Officer at Galileo. "As part of a broader GTM stack evolution, Aithon became the connective layer to unify things into a single source of truth. The result is faster alignment between Sales and RevOps, earlier risk visibility, and consistent execution from first meeting through expansion."

Aithon's reasoning layer sits on top of Context360 and generates evidence-backed outputs such as RevenueGPS, Whitespace Opportunities, Stakeholder Intelligence, and next-best actions, giving sellers clarity in execution and leaders a reliable view of what drives results across the funnel. This turns the System of Record into a System of Decisions for the seller.

About Aithon

Aithon is an AI-native GTM platform built for regulated financial services. Aithon combines enterprise first-party systems with external market and regulatory signals, applying a financial-services context layer to produce evidence-backed insights and actions that help sellers generate more opportunities and close more deals.

