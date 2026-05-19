AITX Unveils "America 250" Railcar, A Rolling Tribute to the Freight Rail Network That Built America

Commemorative covered hopper now in active service, celebrating the workers, industries, and communities that keep America moving ahead

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Transport, Inc. (AITX) has unveiled:

"America 250," a special-edition covered hopper railcar honoring 250 years of American commerce and the freight rail network that has helped carry it forward. For more than 150 years, AITX and its predecessor companies have been part of that story, supporting the movement of goods across North America.

America 250: Commemorative railcar from American Industrial Transport honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States. Wrapped in a bold American flag and bald eagle design, the railcar pays tribute to the workers, manufacturers, farmers, railroads, and communities that have kept freight moving across the country for generations. Speed Speed

Wrapped in a bold American flag and bald eagle design, the railcar pays tribute to the workers, manufacturers, farmers, railroads, and communities that have kept freight moving across the country for generations.

AITX officially unveiled the railcar during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 14, 2026, at its railcar repair facility in Brookhaven, Mississippi, a community with deep roots in the freight rail industry.

The event brought together employees, customers, local officials, and industry partners. Speakers included Peter Appel, CEO of AITX; Erica Ray, Senior Vice President of Leasing, East Region; Brookhaven Mayor Larry Jointer; and Brookhaven Economic Development Executive Director Garrick Combs.

"Freight rail has helped America grow, connecting cities, fueling industry, and delivering what we need," said Appel. "The railcar in front of us is not just a piece of equipment, it is a symbol of progress and trust. As it travels across the country, it carries the spirit, effort, and reliability of everyone who keeps America moving."

America 250 came together through a collaborative effort across the freight rail supply chain, including the employees at AITX's Brookhaven facility whose craftsmanship helped prepare the railcar for service. AG Processing Inc. (AGP) has placed the railcar into active agribusiness service supporting soybean processing operations. Canadian National Railway (CN) is supporting movement across the rail network, while Williams-Hayward Protective Coatings, Inc. supplied the paint and International Name Plate Supplies provided the graphic solutions that helped bring the project to life.

As the railcar travels across the North American rail network, it carries more than freight. It reflects over 150 years of industry expertise and a continued commitment to keeping America moving for the next 250 years.

About American Industrial Transport (AITX)

American Industrial Transport, an ITE Management L.P. company, helps freight customers keep assets moving where reliability and predictability matter most. By integrating leasing, fleet management, repair, and data transparency into a single operating platform, customers benefit from end-to-end railcar solutions that optimize efficiency and improve uptime. Through a network of owned full-service and mobile repair facilities, AITX serves as a long-term partner supporting resilient railcar operations across North America and Europe. Visit www.aitx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Industrial Transport, Inc.