AIUM Recognizes Leaders in Ultrasound Medicine at UltraCon 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) closed its UltraCon2024 event in Austin, TX, by honoring individuals who advance the field of medical imaging and ultrasound and improve patient outcomes across the globe.

"We are especially proud to celebrate the achievements of our peers who exemplify the best in our field, advancing both the science and practice of ultrasound in medicine while all gathered together at UltraCon," said Dr. Richard Hoppmann, President of the AIUM, who presided over the April awards ceremony.

"These award winners exemplify the spirit of innovation and commitment of the AIUM. Their work not only enhances patient care but also inspires all of us in our daily efforts to push the boundaries of what medical ultrasound can achieve," Hoppmann added.

The awards ceremony was the culmination of this year's conference, which included inspiring discussions, workshops, and presentations that highlighted the cutting-edge advancements in ultrasound.

Here are the award winners:

William J. Fry Memorial Award – Dr. Christy Holland

– Dr. Joseph Holmes Clinical Pioneer Award – Dr. Ximena Wortsman

– Dr. Joseph Holmes Basic Science Pioneer Award – Dr. Pai-Chi Li

– Dr. Distinguished Sonographer Award – Dr. Shawn C. Roll

– Dr. Peter Arger Excellence in Medical Student Education Award – Dr. Amir Manbachi

– Dr. AIUM Presidential Recognition Awards – Dr. Tobias Kummer ; Todd Breach

– Dr. ; Carmine M. Valente Distinguished Service Award - Dr. Joan M. Mastrobattista

- Dr. Honorary Fellow Award - Dr. Gabriele Via , MD, EDIC; Dr. Pintong Huang

- Dr. , MD, EDIC; Dr. Pintong Huang AIUM Memorial Hall of Fame - Dr. Lennard D. Greenbaum

About the AIUM

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine plays a vital role in advancing the application and understanding of ultrasound in medicine. Through its commitment to education, research, and the establishment of clinical standards, the AIUM ensures that its members are at the forefront of medical excellence and patient care.

SOURCE American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM)