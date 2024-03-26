Music, Advanced Medicine, and Robotics Merge in Groundbreaking UltraCon 2024 Ultrasound Presentations

Dr. Omar Ishrak and Dr. Gil Weinberg to Headline Medical Tech Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming UltraCon 2024 conference, organized by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), is set to spotlight groundbreaking advancements in medical technology with keynotes from industry luminaries Dr. Omar Ishrak and Dr. Gil Weinberg. This premier event, taking place from April 6–10 in Austin, Texas, will draw professionals from across the medical imaging spectrum to discuss the future of ultrasound technology and its applications.

"With visionaries like Dr. Ishrak and Dr. Weinberg leading our keynote sessions, we're not just looking at the future of ultrasound; we're actively shaping it," said Dr. Richard Hoppmann, MD, FACP, FAIUM, President of the AIUM. "Their groundbreaking work exemplifies the spirit of innovation that drives our field forward, offering new ways to enhance patient care and improve lives."

Known for his transformative leadership at Medtronic and GE Healthcare Systems, Dr. Ishrak has been a central figure in the advancement of medical technology, consistently championing the expansion and integration of ultrasound technology across various facets of healthcare. In his upcoming presentation, "Views on the Future of Ultrasound Technology," Dr. Ishrak will provide a comprehensive overview of ultrasound technology—from technical innovations to its critical role in clinical improvement and its strategic importance in the healthcare ecosystem. He will also highlight the remarkable opportunities it presents for widespread application and accessibility, as well as discuss the expanding use of ultrasound not only in diagnostics but also in enhancing clinical outcomes.

"The future of ultrasound technology lies at the intersection of innovation and patient care," stated Dr. Ishrak. "Ultrasound will play a significant role in shaping the future of healthcare, and at UltraCon 2024, I look forward to exploring how advancements in imaging can redefine what's possible in diagnostics and treatment."

Attendees can also look forward to insights on the application of high-intensity ultrasound as a direct form of therapy, and how the innovative combination of high-intensity ultrasound with pharmaceutical approaches—like liquid biopsy and the increased permeability of the blood-brain barrier—can revolutionize patient care.

Also taking the stage will be Dr. Weinberg, whose keynote, "Sonic Prosthetics: Giving Amputees Robotic Arms That Play By Ear," will explore the intersection of robotics, music, and prosthetics. Dr. Weinberg's pioneering work in developing prosthetic robotic arms for amputees demonstrates a novel use of ultrasound signals to control robotic limbs with unparalleled precision and musicality. This innovative approach not only advances prosthetic technology but also opens new possibilities for amputees to engage in musical creation, showcasing the potential of robotics to enhance human expression and rehabilitation.

"By harnessing the power of ultrasound and machine learning, we aim to provide amputees not just with new limbs, but with new possibilities for expression and interaction," said Dr. Weinberg. "This innovative approach exemplifies the incredible advancements we can achieve when we blend technology with the human spirit of resilience and creativity, and I'm excited to share my learnings with UltraCon attendees in Austin."

As UltraCon 2024 prepares to welcome attendees in Austin, it sets the stage for discussions that will likely shape the trajectory of medical technology in the years to come. With its focus on innovation, the conference is poised to highlight the transformative impact of advanced technologies on medical diagnostics, treatment, and patient care.

For registration and additional information about UltraCon 2024, please visit https://ultracon2024.eventscribe.net/ .

For a list of all UltraCon 2024 exhibitors, please visit this link .

About the AIUM

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine plays a vital role in advancing the application and understanding of ultrasound in medicine. Through its commitment to education, research, and the establishment of clinical standards, the AIUM ensures that its members are at the forefront of medical excellence and patient care.

SOURCE American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM)