Aiva Leverages ChatGPT for Healthcare, Claude for Healthcare and Gemini Enterprise to Control 40+ Hospital IT Systems

Aiva's turn-key MCP Connector and A2A Agent enables thousands of clinical use cases

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiva Health, the leader in voice-powered agents for hospitals, today announced a major update to its AI nursing assistant. Health systems can now use ChatGPT for Healthcare, Claude for Healthcare and Gemini Enterprise as a single voice interface to the tools their clinicians use every day, such as tasks including documentation, work orders, policies and procedures and Smart Patient Room requests.

Aiva enables frontier LLMs to control hospital technology Speed Speed A nurse using Aiva to chart.

"Hospitals shouldn't have to choose between the workforce AI applications they trust and the tools nurses need. Our role is to connect those technologies," said Sumeet Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Aiva Health. "Health systems can use the AI platform they've already selected while Aiva translates natural conversation into actions across the systems nurses rely on every day."

While many ambient voice applications focus on physician documentation, Aiva is designed specifically for nurses.

"Nurses shouldn't have to navigate a maze of technology and administrative tasks to provide excellent care," said Sarah Visker, MSN, RN, NI-BC, Director of Clinical Informatics at Aiva Health. "A unified voice interface can bring technology into the natural flow of nursing practice by reducing cognitive burden and giving nurses more time to focus on what matters most: their patients.

The platform connects conversational AI to the clinical, operational and environmental systems nurses interact with throughout their shift. A single voice request can complete tasks across multiple applications simultaneously.

Aiva integrates with systems including:

Electronic health records: Epic and Oracle Health

IT and operations: ServiceNow

Clinical reference content: Wolters Kluwer and Elsevier

Communications: TigerConnect, Voalte and Vocera

Nutrition systems: CBORD and Computrition

Patient experience systems: GetWell, Sonifi, pCare, TigerConnect Vibe and Aceso

Smart patient rooms: Johnson Controls, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Trane

As hospitals continue to invest in enterprise AI, success will depend on how those technologies support clinical workflows. Aiva gives health systems the flexibility to adopt any major AI workforce application while providing nurses with a simpler, more intuitive way to interact with the tools of their trade.

About Aiva Health

Aiva Health provides enterprise voice-driven agents for healthcare. Clients include Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, BayCare Health, Houston Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Health and many others. By connecting conversational AI with core healthcare IT systems and smart-room hardware, Aiva helps frontline care teams reduce administrative work so they can spend more time with patients. Learn more at www.aivahealth.com.

Stan Holt, [email protected]

SOURCE Aiva, Inc.