Zebra Technologies and Aiva Health Announce Partnership to Power Hands-Free Nurse Workflows

Aiva Nurse Assistant brings voice-enabled clinical support to Zebra's HC20/HC50 mobile computers and new WS101-H badge devices

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, and Aiva Health, a pioneer in voice-powered clinical software, today announced a partnership to support hands-free nurse workflows using Aiva's AI-powered Aiva Nurse Assistant on Zebra healthcare devices, including the HC20/HC50 mobile computers and Zebra's new WS101-H wearable badge.

Aiva/Zebra at the bedside.

Through this collaboration, healthcare organizations can equip nurses with a voice-first assistant that works seamlessly with Zebra's purpose-built devices, enabling clinicians to complete routine tasks, retrieve information, and communicate – all without breaking focus on patient care. This is a real-world example of Zebra's visionary framework, Orchestrated Care which is designed to help healthcare organizations provide intelligent visibility, empower teams and optimize operations.

This approach is powered by Zebra's extensive portfolio of healthcare technology, including mobile computers, scanners, printers, touchscreen displays, RFID, real-time location solutions and software, supported by a robust ecosystem of implementation and technology partners like Aiva.

Voice-Enabled Support, Designed for the Frontline

Aiva Nurse Assistant is an ambient, voice-powered AI assistant built specifically for hospital environments. Nurses have charted millions of rows with Aiva, drastically reducing documentation time, improving patient experience scores and cutting incidental overtime costs. It allows nurses to use natural voice commands to perform common tasks such as:

Flowsheet Documentation, directly to Epic® and Cerner/Oracle Health®

Work Order Submission via ServiceNow®

Access to Clinical Policies & Procedures

Voice-initiation of Clinical Interpretation Sessions: LanguageLine® and AMN Healthcare®

When paired with Zebra's HC20/HC50 mobile computers, nurses can use Aiva alongside familiar mobile workflows. With Zebra's new WS101-H badge, Aiva enables truly hands-free interactions, allowing nurses to speak naturally without reaching for a device, even while wearing gloves or performing clinical procedures.

Built for Healthcare Environments

Zebra's HC20/HC50 devices and WS101-H badge are designed for demanding healthcare settings, offering durability, security, and ergonomics that clinicians trust. Aiva's voice AI integrates seamlessly into these devices, supporting:

Fast, low-latency voice interactions

Secure, HIPAA-compliant communication

Integration with hospital systems and workflows

Together, Zebra and Aiva reduce administrative burden, minimize interruptions, and help nurses spend more time at the bedside.

Supporting the Future of Clinical Workflows

The partnership reflects a shared vision to modernize frontline healthcare workflows through intuitive, wearable, and voice-enabled technology. As hospitals continue to face staffing shortages and rising complexity, hands-free solutions like Aiva Nurse Assistant on Zebra devices offer a scalable way to support nurses without adding friction.

"Nurses are the heart of healthcare, and our mission is to empower them with technology that lets them focus on what they do best: caring for patients," said Kassaundra McKnight-Young, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Zebra Technologies. "This partnership with Aiva is a milestone in our commitment to clinician well-being. By combining Aiva's intuitive voice assistant with our purpose-built healthcare devices, we are creating a truly hands-free experience that reduces administrative tasks and gives nurses back valuable time at the bedside."

"Nurses are our healthcare superheroes, but for years hospitals have overburdened them with new systems while focusing on streamlining the work of physicians," said Sumeet Bhatia, Aiva Founder and CEO. "With Aiva and Zebra, hospitals can dramatically reduce the administrative burden of nurses too, while also improving patient experience and cutting costs."

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI. Organizations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what's next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organizations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

About Aiva Health

Aiva Health is a leader in voice-powered AI solutions for healthcare. Its flagship product, Aiva Nurse Assistant, delivers ambient, hands-free clinical tools that help nurses stay focused on patients while reducing operational friction. Aiva partners with healthcare systems and device manufacturers to seamlessly introduce voice technology into clinical environments. Learn more at www.aivahealth.com.

Contact:

Stan Holt

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Head of Marketing & Operations

SOURCE Aiva, Inc.