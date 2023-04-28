Aiwyn Announces New Solution: "Client Engagement Automation"

Latest addition to Aiwyn's Practice Automation platform will automate engagement letters and client intake for leading CPA firms to help drive profitable growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiwyn, the pioneering provider of Practice Automation solutions to leading accounting firms, announces its latest solution: "Client Engagement Automation." Built on Aiwyn's Practice Automation platform, Client Engagement Automation automates the engagement letter and client intake process for leading CPA firms.

Over 60 of the top firms in the country utilize Aiwyn's award-winning Billing, Collections, Payments, and Insights solutions. A recent customer survey showed Aiwyn's NPS to be a "best-in-class" 76 rating, and Aiwyn's team collaborated with these same firm leaders to conceive and build this latest innovation with the goal of:

delivering a superior, unified client experience

saving partner and staff time

maximizing firm profitability

syncing data across firm systems (CRM, PM)

Aiwyn's Client Engagement Automation delivers on these goals, and transforms the way firms interact with their active and prospective clients. With Client Engagement Automation, firms can:

draft engagement letters in less than 1 minute

streamline the entire client intake lifecycle

speed up cash flow AutoPay enabled by clients upon letter signature

eliminate duplicate data entry tasks for clients and firm personnel

access real-time, synchronized data

"We're thrilled to launch Client Engagement Automation," said Justin Adams, CEO of Aiwyn. "Our goal with Client Engagement Automation is to help accounting firms increase capacity, simplify the client intake process, and grow more profitably. We believe that Client Engagement Automation is the perfect solution to help top-ranked firms achieve these goals, and we're grateful to our customers for working alongside us on this journey."

The first release of Client Engagement Automation is available in Q2 2023 to active Aiwyn customers and will be available to all other accounting firms in Q3 2023.

For more information, visit www.aiwyn.ai.

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn (pronounced "I win") provides accounting firms with AI-powered solutions designed to save time, speed up cash flow, and deliver a superior client experience. By automating and optimizing critical revenue processes, Aiwyn enables executives, partners, and staff to work more effectively and efficiently while delivering greater value to clients. Aiwyn's suite of solutions — which includes the groundbreaking Practice Automation platform — is proven to expedite the client payment cycle and unlock data from existing practice management and CRM systems, equipping firms with predictive insights that drive smarter, more strategic growth decisions.

Contact:

Aiwyn

***@aiwyn.ai

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12962107

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Aiwyn