Aiwyn Redefines the Future of Practice Management with Launch of PracticeOS

Aiwyn launches PracticeOS, a modern practice management platform developed in collaboration with firm leaders across the IPA Top 500, at the company's annual user conference, Unlock 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiwyn, a leader in accounting technology, today launched PracticeOS, an intuitive cloud-based practice management platform designed to optimize accounting firms' work-to-cash cycles. PracticeOS automates engagement letters, project management, time tracking, billing, invoicing, payment collection, and other critical tasks, significantly reducing manual workloads and errors.

"Launching PracticeOS at our 3rd annual user conference, in front of 160+ customers, CPA professionals, and partners, made this moment even more impactful," said Justin Adams, CEO at Aiwyn. "We're providing a critical platform that will close the gap between the outsized demand firms face and the decline of CPAs entering the workforce. The efficiencies gained by implementing PracticeOS make it possible for firms to drive productivity at scale."

Accounting firms that use PracticeOS see:

Reduction of paper checks up to 50%

30-50% less time spent drafting and sending engagement letters

2.4x faster sending bills

2-6% increase in year over year realization

The flexible, open ecosystem of PracticeOS allows seamless integration with existing third-party applications, enabling firms to fully utilize tools they've already invested in and build a powerful, integrated technology stack. Firms gain a unified platform for all data and processes, eliminating the need to cross-check multiple systems.

"Across four years of working with more than 100 of the fastest-growing firms in the CPA profession, a standout theme is that firm leaders are looking for a modern practice management platform," said Chris Bradle, Chief Product Officer at Aiwyn. "PracticeOS directly addresses those conversations by providing an intuitive solution that securely unlocks firm data for better decision-making, increases capacity, and allows firms to integrate with best-in-class solutions."

Select firms are already using PracticeOS in beta trials, laying the foundation for more efficient firm operations. Built during a time when technology is advancing faster than ever, PracticeOS leverages modern advancements so firms can future proof their practice with technology that's ready to adapt to challenges they currently face and have yet to encounter.

About Aiwyn



Aiwyn (pronounced "I win") enables leading accounting firms to save time, accelerate cash flow, and enhance the client experience. Aiwyn's suite of solutions, founded in response to a frustrating billing experience from a top 10 accounting firm, automates billing, payments, and other administrative tasks to improve efficiency and profitability. By automating key revenue processes, Aiwyn allows executives, partners, and staff to work more efficiently and deliver greater client value

For more information, please visit www.aiwyn.ai or contact [email protected]

