AIXC Continues Strategic Corporate Expansion to Support Hyper-Growth of AIxC Hub Ecosystem

Following stronger-than-projected metrics for the AIXC Hub, the Company initiates a strategic team expansion focused on compliance, scalable growth, and institutional partnerships.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Holdings (NASDAQ: AIXC) today announced it is entering a new phase of accelerated execution. As the Company's "AI × Crypto × RWA" strategy delivers substantial progress across product development, user acquisition, and ecosystem partnerships, market response to its core offering—specifically the AIXC Hub—has surpassed early internal projections in both market visibility and user engagement.

AIxC continues strategic team expansion.

Since its launch, the AIXC Hub has rapidly garnered widespread attention from global builders, operators, and ecosystem participants. The velocity of user adoption and inbound inquiries has surpassed early internal projections, validating the Company's product direction and the underlying logic of combining AI-driven intelligence with crypto-native infrastructure and Real World Asset (RWA) scenarios. To date, the platform has attracted hundreds of thousands of registered wallet addresses. This momentum has not only accelerated product iteration cycles but has also catalyzed immediate demand for expanded capabilities in communications, growth operations, ecosystem activation, and strategic partnerships.

Strategic expansion is aligned with business demands, ensuring that operational infrastructure scales with product adoption.

Key Recruitment Focus Areas:

Communications Manager: As corporate visibility rises, the importance of clear, credible messaging is paramount. AIXC is seeking a Communication Manager with a strong international background and policy acumen. This role operates at the intersection of technology, public affairs, and media, translating complex AI and crypto topics into narratives that resonate with global audiences while confidently engaging with institutional stakeholders and opinion leaders. This role marks AIXC's shift from early-stage messaging to long-term reputation construction and strategic positioning.

Growth Operators: With genuine growth momentum established, user retention and ecosystem development are critical focus areas. AIXC is building Growth Operation capabilities focused on retention mechanics and unit economics, informed by battle-tested experience scaling Web3 products under actual market conditions. Beyond conceptual planning, this role drives measurable growth through product logic, incentive design, data-driven experimentation, and close collaboration with engineering teams. This function supports AIXC's transition from early adoption to a replicable, scalable growth engine.

Event Manager: As external interest and ecosystem activities expand, AIXC is recruiting an Event Manager to lead global and regional activations and high-impact industry gatherings. AIXC views events not merely as brand displays, but as critical touchpoints connecting users, partners, builders, and capital.

Strategic Business Development Leader: The Company is selecting a corporate-level Strategic BD Leader focused on long-term, cross-functional partnerships, covering technical integration, ecosystem collaboration, and strategic capital relationships. This role is designed to support AIXC's evolution from a fast-growing platform into a highly interconnected, interoperable ecosystem.

For the roles outlined above, as well as additional opportunities currently open across the organization, interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://www.aixcrypto.ai/en/join-us/ for more information on available positions and team initiatives.

Team Philosophy

Across all functions, AIXC is assembling talent that excels in rapidly changing environments and operates with composure amidst uncertainty. The team prioritizes ownership, execution, and the ability to combine strategic thinking with tangible delivery. AIXC's talent base increasingly reflects a fusion of diverse backgrounds—technology, policy, growth, operations, and partnerships—mirroring the Company's broader vision of operating at the intersection of AI, cryptocurrency, and real-world applications.

As AIXC scales, recruitment is now a core priority alongside product development and ecosystem expansion. The Company believes that sustained innovation is driven not only by robust technology but by talent willing to build fast, adapt continuously, and grow alongside the business. With accelerating product traction and rising user demand, AIXC is focused on building the team that will shape its next chapter of growth.

About AIxCrypto Holdings

AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) focuses on the convergence of Embodied AI and Web3 financial infrastructure, building a next-generation digital asset economy through RWA tokenization, AI trading tools, and decentralized ecosystem development. Formerly known as Qualigen Therapeutics, the Company completed its business transformation in 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; the availability of reaching an agreement for the purchase of FFAI common shares; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.