AIxCrypto Co-CEO Jerry Wang Shares Weekly Investor Update: Scaling the Ecosystem, Hub S2 Momentum, and AI Agent Framework Development

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on Embodied AI (EAI) infrastructure, today shared a weekly business update from Co-CEO Jerry Wang.

Strategic Refinement – Concentration on RWA and EAI Infrastructure

During the week, Jerry Wang shared reflections on AIxC's evolving strategic direction.

As part of an ongoing strategic refinement process, the Company is concentrating resources on its Real-World Asset (RWA) and Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem initiatives. AIxC made the strategic decision to transition away from certain previously incubated initiatives, including the BesTrade AI Agent and Digital Asset AI Management modules, in order to sharpen operational focus and reinforce capital discipline around its core infrastructure objectives.

This decision reflects management's assessment of execution priority and near- to mid-term value certainty. The Company believes its RWA and EAI infrastructure initiatives are most closely aligned with its core capabilities and partner ecosystem, offer clearer pathways to compliant deployment and institutional participation, and provide more direct commercialization tied to infrastructure usage and asset-based activity. In contrast, the BesTrade AI Agent and Digital Asset AI Management modules carried broader scope, longer development cycles, and less predictable scaling timelines under current market and regulatory conditions. By concentrating resources on its highest-conviction initiatives, AIxC seeks to enhance scalability, and institutional positioning.

AIxC Hub – Season 2 Progress and Ecosystem Metrics

AIxC Hub, the Company's season-based engagement framework, released its newest season and has surpassed 4.8 million registered wallet addresses, reflecting continued expansion of the Company's network footprint across its ecosystem. Season 2 introduces refined participation mechanics and expanded interactive modules, including Tenki-based features. Within Tenki, users are able to interact with a season-integrated module that utilizes algorithmic interpretations of traditional metaphysical frameworks to generate daily engagement content in a Web3 context. The module is designed to enhance structured participation and AI Agent-driven experiences within the Hub environment.

In parallel, AIxC Foundation is advancing "Agentir," a structured evaluation environment designed to benchmark AI Agent performance and support iterative improvement as part of the ecosystem's architecture. The Company supports ecosystem development through the provision of technical infrastructure and future service level agreements.

Community Engagement and Public Dialogue

As part of its broader ecosystem strategy, AIxC continues to host recurring live X Spaces in collaboration with leading Web3 voices, including Wendy O. These sessions are designed to reinforce AIxC's positioning at the forefront of AI and blockchain convergence, convening respected industry participants to discuss macro market structure, the evolution of AI-integrated crypto infrastructure, real-world asset tokenization, and the expanding on-chain economy.

Featured guests this week included analysts and contributes, including Dana Howell, CMO of Ben Cowen's Into the Cryptoverse; Crypto Empress, ; and Erika Lee, a contributor to Decrypt Media and OKX.

The Spaces provide a transparent forum for AIxC leadership to share product updates, articulate long-term vision, and educate the community on the company's expanding suite of offerings. By combining market commentary with direct engagement and product-driven calls to action, AIxC continues to strengthen its presence as both a builder and a strategic voice in the emerging AI-powered digital asset landscape.

Framework Development

AIxC Foundation continues evaluating appropriate participation and utility frameworks for Agentir and broader ecosystem mechanisms, consistent with a season-based operating model and subject to internal review and applicable regulatory considerations.

Separately, the Company remains focused on disciplined, infrastructure-driven value creation and will continue supporting ecosystem development as plans and structures are further evaluated.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; ; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.