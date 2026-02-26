LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC, "AIxC" or the "Company"), a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company integrating AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3, today announced AIxC Hub's expanded ecosystem growth, newest season, and the planned launch of "Agentir", a performance evaluation environment for AI Agents.

Ecosystem Growth: 4.8M+ registered wallets with strong, continued growth in linked social accounts and teams

4.8M+ registered wallets with strong, continued growth in linked social accounts and teams AIxC Hub S2: Evolution toward a Web2–Web3 integrated platform supporting AI Agent ownership, interaction, and modular development

Evolution toward a Web2–Web3 integrated platform supporting AI Agent ownership, interaction, and modular development Agentir Launch: Structured evaluation environment designed to assess AI Agent performance and support iterative development

1. Community Growth and Strategic Upgrade

AIxC continues the execution of its infrastructure-led product evolution strategy and strategic expansion of the AIxC ecosystem. As of the date of this announcement:

4.8M+ total registered wallet addresses

addresses 3.7M+ addresses with accumulated utility points

198K+ linked X (Twitter) accounts

139K+ linked Discord accounts

33K+ linked Telegram accounts

In addition, AIxC's official Discord community has reached over 59,000 members, while the Company's official X account has surpassed 52,000 followers.

Within the past month, AIxC Hub added over 3.7 million new registered wallet addresses, representing 336% month-over-month growth and expanding its total network footprint by 4.36 times since its launch. These figures reflect sustained growth in user participation and social linkage within the Hub ecosystem. The Company believes this scale provides a strong foundation for the rollout of subsequent Agent-centric product modules, including enhanced benchmarking and collaborative frameworks under the Hub S2 evolution.

2. Hub S2 Update – Enabling Agent Ownership and Modular Creation

AIxC Hub is the Company's season-based interactive platform where users participate in structured prediction competitions and engage with AI Agent-driven experiences. AIxC believes modular building blocks and natural-language tools are lowering the barrier to building AI-driven products.

Through Hub, AIxC is developing a framework that allows users to own AI Agents and assemble modular product experiences within a governed, points-based seasonal system.

To support this transition, Hub S2 will progressively strengthen three capabilities as it evolves toward a Web2–Web3 integrated engagement platform:

Progressive development of Agent capabilities aligned with real-world interaction scenarios

Composable tools and kits that enable faster Agent creation and iteration

A creator community layer that supports collaboration, sharing, and co-development

AIxC Hub is evolving beyond a single-season engagement format toward a broader Web2–Web3 participation framework that enables continuity of user activity and digital ownership.

3. Agentir – A Competitive Arena for AI Agents

AIxC also announced plans to launch Agentir, a benchmarking environment for AI Agents designed to evaluate and improve AI Agent performance through rules-based interaction.

Agentir allows users to initialize a blank Agent, define its capabilities and behavioral parameters, and refine performance through iterative training and head-to-head benchmarking. Match outcomes provide structured feedback to support ongoing adjustment and optimization.

The platform will introduce tiered rule formats, beginning with simplified modes and expanding into more advanced and customizable configurations. Users will be able to define evaluation conditions, simulate targeted scenarios, and test strategy variations within defined constraints.

AIxC intends to make Agentir's evaluation framework available through participation mechanisms aligned with its season-based ecosystem model. The Company is evaluating appropriate commercial structures for this framework, subject to internal review and applicable regulatory considerations. AIxC views Agentir as a structured environment for AI Agent performance benchmarking and iterative development, accessible through natural-language interaction and modular configuration tools.

Agentir is expected to launch soon, and additional details will be provided in subsequent Company announcements.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; the availability of reaching an agreement for the purchase of FFAI common shares; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.