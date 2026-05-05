AIxCrypto Co-CEO Jerry Wang Shares Weekly Investor Update: Agentir Progress, Chutes AI Collaboration Framework, and Bitcoin 2026 Engagement

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers, today shared a weekly business update highlighting progress across its infrastructure support for the Agentir platform, Chutes AI collaboration framework, and external industry engagement at Bitcoin 2026.

Agentir Development Progress

During the week, AIxC continued technical integration and infrastructure preparation for Agentir, an ecosystem initiative featuring an on-chain AI Agent competitive platform. The product is in the final stage of testing, optimization, and operational review.

Agentir is designed to allow users to configure AI Agents through strategy-card mechanics, enabling more structured expression of agent behavior, decision logic, and interaction strategies. The platform is expected to support two-player and multiplayer formats, as well as social features such as friend-based interaction and team participation.

AIxC views Agentir as an application-layer initiative intended to support practical simulation and testing of AI Agent reasoning, interaction, and strategic execution within a structured on-chain environment as part of the Company's intentions to deploy this functionality across its broader Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem. The product remains subject to final testing and readiness review.

Chutes AI Collaboration Framework

AIxC also continued work related to its non-binding collaboration framework with Chutes AI. The framework is focused on exploring how decentralized AI inference infrastructure may support AIxC's real-time, multi-agent workloads.

Key areas under evaluation include model routing, concurrency management, latency optimization, and workload distribution. These capabilities may be relevant to AIxC's broader AI Agent ecosystem as the Company continues to assess infrastructure requirements for interactive application-layer environments.

The collaboration remains exploratory and non-binding. Any commercial terms, technical deployment, or operational structure would be subject to separate definitive agreements between the parties.

Bitcoin 2026 Industry Engagement

During the week, Tina Nemat, Head of Community & User Acquisition at AIxC, represented the Company at Bitcoin 2026 in Las Vegas, engaging with industry participants across Bitcoin, digital assets, infrastructure, and emerging technology sectors.

Her discussions focused on areas relevant to AIxC's RWA, tokenization, EAI, data infrastructure, and compute-related initiatives. AIxC also participated in selected private networking events with ecosystem stakeholders and market participants.

These engagements provided additional visibility into current market activity and areas of interest across AI, tokenized assets, data infrastructure, and digital asset ecosystems.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC) is a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers. Through the convergence of AI Agents and Embodied AI (EAI) devices, AIXC enables heterogeneous intelligent entities—robots, smart vehicles, drones, and other edge devices—to autonomously discover, collaborate, and transact with one another without centralized intermediaries, driving the advancement of the Silicon Economy.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account, nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.