AIxCrypto Enters Strategic Partnership with Pinnacle Real Estate Group to Explore Core RWA Ecosystem Integration

Partnering with a Leading Southern California Real Estate Group to Establish a Web2–Web3 Deployment Framework for Real-World Assets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on Embodied AI (EAI) infrastructure, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Pinnacle Real Estate Group ("Pinnacle"), a prominent Southern California-based real estate organization. This collaboration marks a critical milestone in AIxC's core "RWA (Real World Assets) + EAI (Embodied AI)" strategy.

Establishing a Core Deployment Scenario for the RWA Ecosystem

As the world's largest asset class, real estate represents a primary frontier for the RWA sector. Under the agreement, the parties will explore the application of AIxC's RWA-focused infrastructure across select real estate use cases.

Beyond a conventional technical services arrangement, the initiative reflects AIxC's broader mission to "Bridge the Value Gap Between Web2 and Web3," bringing on-chain capabilities into established financial ecosystems.

Evaluating Business Applications: Strategic Partnership Framework

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to identifying practical, commercially grounded applications within the real estate sector. Rather than a purely conceptual effort, the engagement is designed to assess how blockchain-enabled infrastructure and AI-supported systems can enhance specific operational workflows over time, subject to regulatory considerations and commercial viability.

Through this form of technical enablement, AIxC intends to provide blockchain infrastructure that enables on-chain representation, verification, and settlement capabilities for real estate financial instruments.

A "Super Connector" from Web2 to Web3

Within this framework, Pinnacle contributes financial instruments (loans), while AIxC serves as the gateway to the Web3 on-chain economy.

Together, the companies will evaluate the use of smart contracts and AI agent technologies to modernize traditional real estate transaction, compliance, and asset management processes—aiming to improve transparency, efficiency, and liquidity across the asset lifecycle.

"Real Estate RWA is a vital component of our ecosystem. This is a core scenario for AIxC to bridge the boundaries between Web2 and Web3 and introduce real value into the digital economy." said Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxCrypto.

"The future of fintech lies in asset digitization. By accessing AIxC's RWA ecosystem, we are opening the door to the Web3 digital asset world for our clients. We look forward to defining new standards in real estate finance through this collaboration," stated Calvin Gong, CEO of Pinnacle Real Estate Group.

About AIxCrypto:

AIxCrypto is a U.S.-Nasdaq listed company dedicated to building a world-leading ecosystem that integrates AI and blockchain while bridging Web2 and Web3.

About Pinnacle Real Estate Group:

Pinnacle Real Estate Group is a leading real estate service organization based in California. Its operations encompass residential and commercial real estate as well as mortgage lending services, dedicated to providing clients with a comprehensive and superior property investment experience.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All of the statements in this press release, including financial projections, whether written or oral, that refer to expected or anticipated future actions and results of AIxCrypto are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current projections and expectations about future events as of the date of this presentation. AIxCrypto cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements and financial projections will prove to be correct.

The information provided in this press release does not identify or include any risk or exposures of AIxCrypto that would materially and adversely affect the performance or risk of the company. By their nature, forward-looking statements and financial projections involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: business, economic and capital market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which AIxCrypto carries on business; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with cryptocurrency investments; legal and regulatory requirements; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; the availability of reaching an agreement for the purchase of FFAI common shares; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attack; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; and our ability to manage our growth. Readers are cautioned that this list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

All information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of the press release issuance and is subject to change without notice. Neither AIxCrypto, nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements and financial projections set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This is presented as a source of information and not an investment recommendation. This press release does not take into account nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there is no guarantee that the plans, intentions, or expectations they are based on will be realized. While management believes these statements are reasonable at the time of preparation, actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is not obligated to update or revise these statements, unless required by law.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," indicating possible future actions, events, or outcomes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from what is expected.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as the ability to secure financing, complete transactions, meet exchange requirements, consumer demand, competition, and unexpected costs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law. Given the uncertainties involved, readers should not place undue reliance on these statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Inc.